All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Delaware 9 4 .692 — Maine 8 4 .667 ½ Raptors 5 8 .385 4 Westchester 5 8 .385 4 Long Island 3 10 .231 6 Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 12 1 .923 — Canton 9 5 .643 3½ Grand Rapids 9 7 .563 4½ Windy City 6 6 .500 5½ Fort Wayne 5 10 .333 8 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 8 6 .571 — College Park 8 6 .571 — Capital City 7 7 .500 1 Greensboro 4 10 .286 4 Erie 4 10 .286 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 12 1 .923 — Iowa 6 7 .462 6 Sioux Falls 5 9 .357 7½ Oklahoma City 4 8 .333 7½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB South Bay 8 5 .615 — Stockton 8 5 .615 — Santa Cruz 7 8 .467 2 Agua Caliente 5 7 .417 2½ Northern Arizona 2 11 .154 6 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 10 2 .833 — Texas 9 5 .643 2 Austin 7 6 .538 3½ Rio Grande Valley 3 12 .200 8½

Friday’s Games

Canton 126, Grand Rapids 97

Capital City 113, Lakeland 100

College Park 135, Greensboro 111

Fort Wayne 109, Erie 93

Maine 127, Iowa 121

Salt Lake City 106, Oklahoma City 87

Stockton 118, Sioux Falls 98

Texas 129, Rio Grande Valley 121

Santa Cruz 130, Agua Caliente 114

South Bay 126, Northern Arizona 109

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 114, Raptors 107

Fort Wayne 113, Erie 93

Westchester 123, Greensboro 116

Wisconsin 130, Canton 127, 3OT

Austin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Grand Rapids, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Canton, 7 p.m.

Windy City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

