All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Delaware 9 4 .692
Maine 8 4 .667 ½
Raptors 5 8 .385 4
Westchester 5 8 .385 4
Long Island 3 10 .231 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 12 1 .923
Canton 9 5 .643
Grand Rapids 9 7 .563
Windy City 6 7 .462 6
Fort Wayne 5 10 .333 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 8 6 .571
College Park 8 6 .571
Capital City 7 7 .500 1
Greensboro 4 10 .286 4
Erie 4 10 .286 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 13 1 .929
Iowa 6 8 .429 7
Sioux Falls 6 9 .400
Oklahoma City 4 9 .308
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
South Bay 8 5 .615
Stockton 8 5 .615
Santa Cruz 7 8 .467 2
Agua Caliente 5 7 .417
Northern Arizona 2 11 .154 6
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 10 2 .833
Texas 9 6 .600
Austin 8 6 .571 3
Rio Grande Valley 4 12 .250 8

___

Friday’s Games

Canton 126, Grand Rapids 97

Capital City 113, Lakeland 100

College Park 135, Greensboro 111

Fort Wayne 109, Erie 93

Maine 127, Iowa 121

Salt Lake City 106, Oklahoma City 87

Stockton 118, Sioux Falls 98

Texas 129, Rio Grande Valley 121

Santa Cruz 130, Agua Caliente 114

South Bay 126, Northern Arizona 109

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 114, Raptors 107

Fort Wayne 113, Erie 93

Westchester 123, Greensboro 116

Wisconsin 130, Canton 127, 3OT

Austin 114, Windy City 103

Rio Grande Valley 99, Oklahoma City 78

Sioux Falls 98, Iowa 95

Memphis 132, Texas 120

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Grand Rapids, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Canton, 7 p.m.

Windy City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

