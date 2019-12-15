|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Delaware
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Raptors
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Westchester
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Long Island
|4
|10
|.286
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|12
|1
|.923
|—
|Canton
|9
|5
|.643
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|8
|.529
|5
|Windy City
|6
|7
|.462
|6
|Fort Wayne
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Lakeland
|8
|7
|.533
|½
|Capital City
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Greensboro
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|Erie
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|13
|1
|.929
|—
|Iowa
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|Sioux Falls
|6
|9
|.400
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|4
|9
|.308
|8½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|South Bay
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Stockton
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Santa Cruz
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Agua Caliente
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Northern Arizona
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Texas
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|Austin
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|12
|.250
|8
___
Delaware 114, Raptors 107
Fort Wayne 113, Erie 93
Westchester 123, Greensboro 116
Wisconsin 130, Canton 127, 3OT
Austin 114, Windy City 103
Rio Grande Valley 99, Oklahoma City 78
Sioux Falls 98, Iowa 95
Memphis 132, Texas 120
Maine 108, Grand Rapids 103
Long Island 102, Lakeland 74
Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Canton, 7 p.m.
Windy City at College Park, 7 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
