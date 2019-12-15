All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 9 4 .692 — Delaware 9 4 .692 — Raptors 5 8 .385 4 Westchester 5 8 .385 4 Long Island 4 10 .286 5½ Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 12 1 .923 — Canton 9 5 .643 3½ Grand Rapids 9 8 .529 5 Windy City 6 7 .462 6 Fort Wayne 5 10 .333 8 Southeast Division W L Pct GB College Park 8 6 .571 — Lakeland 8 7 .533 ½ Capital City 7 7 .500 1 Greensboro 4 10 .286 4 Erie 4 10 .286 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 13 1 .929 — Iowa 6 8 .429 7 Sioux Falls 6 9 .400 7½ Oklahoma City 4 9 .308 8½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB South Bay 8 5 .615 — Stockton 8 5 .615 — Santa Cruz 8 8 .500 1½ Agua Caliente 5 7 .417 2½ Northern Arizona 2 12 .143 6½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 10 2 .833 — Texas 9 6 .600 2½ Austin 8 6 .571 3 Rio Grande Valley 4 12 .250 8

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 114, Raptors 107

Fort Wayne 113, Erie 93

Westchester 123, Greensboro 116

Wisconsin 130, Canton 127, 3OT

Austin 114, Windy City 103

Rio Grande Valley 99, Oklahoma City 78

Sioux Falls 98, Iowa 95

Memphis 132, Texas 120

Sunday’s Games

Maine 108, Grand Rapids 103

Long Island 102, Lakeland 74

Santa Cruz 110, Northern Arizona 100

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Canton, 7 p.m.

Windy City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday, Dec. 21

No games scheduled.

Sunday, Dec. 22

No games scheduled.

Monday, Dec. 23

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

No games scheduled.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

No games scheduled.

Thursday, Dec. 26

No games scheduled.

Friday, Dec. 27

College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

