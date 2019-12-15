Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

December 15, 2019 7:12 pm
 
1 min read
      
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 9 4 .692
Delaware 9 4 .692
Raptors 5 8 .385 4
Westchester 5 8 .385 4
Long Island 4 10 .286
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 12 1 .923
Canton 9 5 .643
Grand Rapids 9 8 .529 5
Windy City 6 7 .462 6
Fort Wayne 5 10 .333 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
College Park 8 6 .571
Lakeland 8 7 .533 ½
Capital City 7 7 .500 1
Greensboro 4 10 .286 4
Erie 4 10 .286 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 13 1 .929
Iowa 6 8 .429 7
Sioux Falls 6 9 .400
Oklahoma City 4 9 .308
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
South Bay 8 5 .615
Stockton 8 5 .615
Santa Cruz 8 8 .500
Agua Caliente 5 7 .417
Northern Arizona 2 12 .143
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 10 2 .833
Texas 9 6 .600
Austin 8 6 .571 3
Rio Grande Valley 4 12 .250 8

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 114, Raptors 107

Fort Wayne 113, Erie 93

Westchester 123, Greensboro 116

Advertisement

Wisconsin 130, Canton 127, 3OT

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Austin 114, Windy City 103

Rio Grande Valley 99, Oklahoma City 78

Sioux Falls 98, Iowa 95

Memphis 132, Texas 120

Sunday’s Games

Maine 108, Grand Rapids 103

Long Island 102, Lakeland 74

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Santa Cruz 110, Northern Arizona 100

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Canton, 7 p.m.

Windy City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday, Dec. 21

No games scheduled.

Sunday, Dec. 22

No games scheduled.

Monday, Dec. 23

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

No games scheduled.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

No games scheduled.

Thursday, Dec. 26

No games scheduled.

Friday, Dec. 27

College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 UiPath's Advanced Academy Live
12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard members reunite with families

Today in History

US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans