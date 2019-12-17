All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Delaware 10 4 .714 — Maine 9 4 .692 ½ Raptors 6 8 .429 4 Westchester 5 9 .357 5 Long Island 4 10 .286 6 Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 12 2 .857 — Canton 10 5 .667 2½ Grand Rapids 9 8 .529 4½ Windy City 7 7 .500 5 Fort Wayne 6 10 .375 7 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 8 7 .533 — College Park 8 7 .533 — Capital City 7 7 .500 ½ Greensboro 4 11 .267 4 Erie 4 11 .267 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 14 1 .933 — Iowa 6 8 .429 7½ Sioux Falls 6 9 .400 8 Oklahoma City 4 9 .308 9 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Stockton 9 5 .643 — South Bay 8 6 .571 1 Santa Cruz 8 8 .500 2 Agua Caliente 5 7 .417 3 Northern Arizona 2 12 .143 7 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 10 2 .833 — Texas 9 6 .600 2½ Austin 8 6 .571 3 Rio Grande Valley 4 13 .235 8½

___

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 125, Wisconsin 124

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis 132, Rio Grande Valley 109

Canton 104, Westchester 90

Advertisement

Delaware 139, Greensboro 124

Raptors 102, Erie 91

Windy City 117, College Park 104

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Maine vs. Canton at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Stockton vs. Delaware at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

South Bay vs. Lakeland at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Windy City vs. Texas at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Capital City vs. Iowa at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Austin vs. College Park at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls vs. Agua Caliente at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Raptors vs. Santa Cruz at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Erie vs. Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Westchester vs. Greensboro at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley vs. Long Island at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona vs. Fort Wayne at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids vs. Memphis at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday, Dec. 23

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

No games scheduled.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

No games scheduled.

Thursday, Dec. 26

No games scheduled.

Friday, Dec. 27

College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.