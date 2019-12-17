|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Maine
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|Raptors
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Westchester
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Long Island
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Canton
|10
|5
|.667
|3
|Grand Rapids
|9
|8
|.529
|5
|Windy City
|7
|7
|.500
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|6
|10
|.375
|7½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|College Park
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Capital City
|7
|7
|.500
|½
|Greensboro
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|Erie
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|14
|1
|.933
|—
|Iowa
|7
|8
|.467
|7
|Sioux Falls
|7
|9
|.438
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|4
|10
|.286
|9½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|South Bay
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Santa Cruz
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Agua Caliente
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Northern Arizona
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Texas
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Austin
|8
|7
|.533
|3½
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|13
|.235
|8½
___
Fort Wayne 125, Wisconsin 124
Memphis 132, Rio Grande Valley 109
Canton 104, Westchester 90
Delaware 139, Greensboro 124
Raptors 102, Erie 91
Windy City 117, College Park 104
Sioux Falls 93, Texas 90, OT
Iowa 107, Oklahoma City 105
Wisconsin 120, Austin 114
Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Maine vs. Canton at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.
Stockton vs. Delaware at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.
South Bay vs. Lakeland at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Windy City vs. Texas at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Capital City vs. Iowa at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.
Austin vs. College Park at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.
Sioux Falls vs. Agua Caliente at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.
Raptors vs. Santa Cruz at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.
Erie vs. Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.
Westchester vs. Greensboro at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley vs. Long Island at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona vs. Fort Wayne at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.
Grand Rapids vs. Memphis at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
