All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Delaware 10 4 .714 — Maine 9 4 .692 ½ Raptors 6 8 .429 4 Westchester 5 9 .357 5 Long Island 4 10 .286 6 Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 13 2 .867 — Canton 10 5 .667 3 Grand Rapids 9 8 .529 5 Windy City 7 7 .500 5½ Fort Wayne 6 10 .375 7½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 8 7 .533 — College Park 8 7 .533 — Capital City 7 7 .500 ½ Greensboro 4 11 .267 4 Erie 4 11 .267 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 14 1 .933 — Iowa 7 8 .467 7 Sioux Falls 7 9 .438 7½ Oklahoma City 4 10 .286 9½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Stockton 9 5 .643 — South Bay 8 6 .571 1 Santa Cruz 9 8 .529 1½ Agua Caliente 5 8 .385 3½ Northern Arizona 2 13 .133 7½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 11 2 .846 — Texas 9 7 .563 3½ Austin 8 7 .533 4 Rio Grande Valley 4 13 .235 9

___

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 125, Wisconsin 124

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis 132, Rio Grande Valley 109

Canton 104, Westchester 90

Advertisement

Delaware 139, Greensboro 124

Raptors 102, Erie 91

Windy City 117, College Park 104

Sioux Falls 93, Texas 90, OT

Iowa 107, Oklahoma City 105

Wisconsin 120, Austin 114

Salt Lake City 93, Northern Arizona 77

Santa Cruz 115, Agua Caliente 102

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Maine vs. Canton at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Stockton vs. Delaware at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

South Bay vs. Lakeland at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Windy City vs. Texas at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Capital City vs. Iowa at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Austin vs. College Park at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls vs. Agua Caliente at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Raptors vs. Santa Cruz at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Erie vs. Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Westchester vs. Greensboro at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley vs. Long Island at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona vs. Fort Wayne at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids vs. Memphis at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday, Dec. 23

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

No games scheduled.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

No games scheduled.

Thursday, Dec. 26

No games scheduled.

Friday, Dec. 27

College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.