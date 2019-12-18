Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Delaware 10 4 .714
Maine 9 4 .692 ½
Raptors 6 8 .429 4
Westchester 5 9 .357 5
Long Island 4 10 .286 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 13 2 .867
Canton 10 5 .667 3
Grand Rapids 9 8 .529 5
Windy City 7 7 .500
Fort Wayne 6 10 .375
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 8 7 .533
College Park 8 7 .533
Capital City 7 7 .500 ½
Greensboro 4 11 .267 4
Erie 4 11 .267 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 14 1 .933
Iowa 7 8 .467 7
Sioux Falls 7 9 .438
Oklahoma City 4 10 .286
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Stockton 9 5 .643
South Bay 8 6 .571 1
Santa Cruz 9 8 .529
Agua Caliente 5 8 .385
Northern Arizona 2 13 .133
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 11 2 .846
Texas 9 7 .563
Austin 8 7 .533 4
Rio Grande Valley 4 13 .235 9

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 125, Wisconsin 124

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis 132, Rio Grande Valley 109

Canton 104, Westchester 90

Delaware 139, Greensboro 124

Raptors 102, Erie 91

Windy City 117, College Park 104

Sioux Falls 93, Texas 90, OT

Iowa 107, Oklahoma City 105

Wisconsin 120, Austin 114

Salt Lake City 93, Northern Arizona 77

Santa Cruz 115, Agua Caliente 102

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Maine vs. Canton at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Stockton vs. Delaware at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

South Bay vs. Lakeland at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Windy City vs. Texas at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Capital City vs. Iowa at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Austin vs. College Park at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls vs. Agua Caliente at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Raptors vs. Santa Cruz at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Erie vs. Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Westchester vs. Greensboro at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley vs. Long Island at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona vs. Fort Wayne at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids vs. Memphis at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday, Dec. 23

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

No games scheduled.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

No games scheduled.

Thursday, Dec. 26

No games scheduled.

Friday, Dec. 27

College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

