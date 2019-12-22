|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Delaware
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|Westchester
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Raptors
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|Long Island
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Canton
|11
|6
|.647
|2½
|Windy City
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Grand Rapids
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|Fort Wayne
|7
|10
|.412
|6½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|College Park
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Capital City
|7
|9
|.438
|1½
|Erie
|5
|12
|.294
|4
|Greensboro
|4
|13
|.235
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|14
|2
|.875
|—
|Iowa
|9
|8
|.529
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|8
|10
|.444
|7
|Oklahoma City
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Santa Cruz
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|South Bay
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Agua Caliente
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Northern Arizona
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Texas
|10
|8
|.556
|4½
|Austin
|9
|8
|.529
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|13
|.278
|9½
___
Texas 122, South Bay 115
Maine 128, Delaware 125
Windy City 92, Lakeland 85
Stockton 132, Canton 105
Iowa 107, College Park 102
Austin 111, Capital City 96
Long Island 102, Northern Arizona 78
Sioux Falls 108, Raptors 106
Santa Cruz 105, Agua Caliente 91
Westchester 100, Oklahoma City 89
Erie 112, Greensboro 102
Salt Lake City 91, Grand Rapids 88, OT
Wisconsin vs. Memphis at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley vs. Fort Wayne at Las Vegas, Nev., 9:30 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Canton, 5 p.m.
Erie at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
College Park at Maine, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Windy City at Capital City, 6 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.