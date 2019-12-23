All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 10 5 .667 — Delaware 10 6 .625 ½ Westchester 7 9 .438 3½ Raptors 6 10 .375 4½ Long Island 4 11 .267 6 Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 14 3 .824 — Canton 11 6 .647 3 Windy City 9 7 .563 4½ Grand Rapids 10 9 .526 5 Fort Wayne 8 10 .444 6½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 9 8 .529 — College Park 9 8 .529 — Capital City 7 9 .438 1½ Erie 5 12 .294 4 Greensboro 4 13 .235 5 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 14 3 .824 — Iowa 9 8 .529 5 Sioux Falls 8 10 .444 6½ Oklahoma City 5 11 .313 8½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Stockton 12 5 .706 — Santa Cruz 11 8 .579 2 South Bay 8 9 .471 4 Agua Caliente 6 9 .400 5 Northern Arizona 3 14 .176 9 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 13 2 .867 — Texas 10 8 .556 4½ Austin 9 8 .529 5 Rio Grande Valley 5 14 .263 10

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 122, South Bay 115

Maine 128, Delaware 125

Windy City 92, Lakeland 85

Advertisement

Stockton 132, Canton 105

Iowa 107, College Park 102

Austin 111, Capital City 96

Long Island 102, Northern Arizona 78

Sunday’s Games

Sioux Falls 108, Raptors 106

Santa Cruz 105, Agua Caliente 91

Westchester 100, Oklahoma City 89

Erie 112, Greensboro 102

Salt Lake City 91, Grand Rapids 88, OT

Wisconsin 125, Memphis 113

Fort Wayne 117, Rio Grande Valley 105

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Canton, 5 p.m.

Erie at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

College Park at Maine, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 6 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.