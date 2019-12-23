NBADL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Delaware
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|Westchester
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Raptors
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|Long Island
|4
|11
|.267
|6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Canton
|11
|6
|.647
|3
|Windy City
|9
|7
|.563
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|10
|9
|.526
|5
|Fort Wayne
|8
|10
|.444
|6½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|College Park
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Capital City
|7
|9
|.438
|1½
|Erie
|5
|12
|.294
|4
|Greensboro
|4
|13
|.235
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Iowa
|9
|8
|.529
|5
|Sioux Falls
|8
|10
|.444
|6½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|11
|.313
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Santa Cruz
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|South Bay
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Agua Caliente
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Northern Arizona
|3
|14
|.176
|9
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Texas
|10
|8
|.556
|4½
|Austin
|9
|8
|.529
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|14
|.263
|10
___
Sunday’s Games
Sioux Falls 108, Raptors 106
Santa Cruz 105, Agua Caliente 91
Westchester 100, Oklahoma City 89
Erie 112, Greensboro 102
Salt Lake City 91, Grand Rapids 88, OT
Wisconsin 125, Memphis 113
Fort Wayne 117, Rio Grande Valley 105
Monday’s Games
Tuesday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
Thursday’s Games
