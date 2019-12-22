Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
NBADL Glance

December 22, 2019 10:08 am
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 10 5 .667
Delaware 10 6 .625 ½
Westchester 7 9 .438
Raptors 6 10 .375
Long Island 4 11 .267 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 14 3 .824
Canton 11 6 .647 3
Windy City 9 7 .563
Grand Rapids 10 9 .526 5
Fort Wayne 8 10 .444

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 9 8 .529
College Park 9 8 .529
Capital City 7 9 .438
Erie 5 12 .294 4
Greensboro 4 13 .235 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 14 3 .824
Iowa 9 8 .529 5
Sioux Falls 8 10 .444
Oklahoma City 5 11 .313

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 12 5 .706
Santa Cruz 11 8 .579 2
South Bay 8 9 .471 4
Agua Caliente 6 9 .400 5
Northern Arizona 3 14 .176 9

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 13 2 .867
Texas 10 8 .556
Austin 9 8 .529 5
Rio Grande Valley 5 14 .263 10

Saturday’s Games

Texas 122, South Bay 115

Maine 128, Delaware 125

Windy City 92, Lakeland 85

Stockton 132, Canton 105

Iowa 107, College Park 102

Austin 111, Capital City 96

Long Island 102, Northern Arizona 78

Sunday’s Games

Sioux Falls 108, Raptors 106

Santa Cruz 105, Agua Caliente 91

Westchester 100, Oklahoma City 89

Erie 112, Greensboro 102

Salt Lake City 91, Grand Rapids 88, OT

Wisconsin 125, Memphis 113

Fort Wayne 117, Rio Grande Valley 105

