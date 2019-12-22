NBADL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Delaware
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|Westchester
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Raptors
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|Long Island
|4
|11
|.267
|6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Canton
|11
|6
|.647
|3
|Windy City
|9
|7
|.563
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|10
|9
|.526
|5
|Fort Wayne
|8
|10
|.444
|6½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|College Park
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Capital City
|7
|9
|.438
|1½
|Erie
|5
|12
|.294
|4
|Greensboro
|4
|13
|.235
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Iowa
|9
|8
|.529
|5
|Sioux Falls
|8
|10
|.444
|6½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|11
|.313
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Santa Cruz
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|South Bay
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Agua Caliente
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Northern Arizona
|3
|14
|.176
|9
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Texas
|10
|8
|.556
|4½
|Austin
|9
|8
|.529
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|14
|.263
|10
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas 122, South Bay 115
Maine 128, Delaware 125
Windy City 92, Lakeland 85
Stockton 132, Canton 105
Iowa 107, College Park 102
Austin 111, Capital City 96
Long Island 102, Northern Arizona 78
Sunday’s Games
Sioux Falls 108, Raptors 106
Santa Cruz 105, Agua Caliente 91
Westchester 100, Oklahoma City 89
Erie 112, Greensboro 102
Salt Lake City 91, Grand Rapids 88, OT
Wisconsin 125, Memphis 113
Fort Wayne 117, Rio Grande Valley 105
Monday’s Games
Tuesday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.