NBAGL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 10 5 .667 — Delaware 10 6 .625 ½ Westchester 7 9 .438 3½ Raptors 6 10 .375 4½ Long Island 4 11 .267 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 14 3 .824 — Canton 11 6 .647 3 Windy City 9 7 .563 4½ Grand Rapids 10 9 .526 5 Fort Wayne 8 10 .444 6½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Lakeland 9 8 .529 — College Park 9 8 .529 — Capital City 7 9 .438 1½ Erie 5 12 .294 4 Greensboro 4 13 .235 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 14 3 .824 — Iowa 9 8 .529 5 Sioux Falls 8 10 .444 6½ Oklahoma City 5 11 .313 8½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 12 5 .706 — Santa Cruz 11 8 .579 2 South Bay 8 9 .471 4 Agua Caliente 6 9 .400 5 Northern Arizona 3 14 .176 9

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 13 2 .867 — Texas 10 8 .556 4½ Austin 9 8 .529 5 Rio Grande Valley 5 14 .263 10

___

Friday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

