NBAGL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Delaware
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|Westchester
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Raptors
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|Long Island
|4
|11
|.267
|6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Canton
|11
|6
|.647
|3
|Windy City
|9
|7
|.563
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|10
|9
|.526
|5
|Fort Wayne
|8
|10
|.444
|6½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|College Park
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Capital City
|7
|9
|.438
|1½
|Erie
|5
|12
|.294
|4
|Greensboro
|4
|13
|.235
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Iowa
|9
|8
|.529
|5
|Sioux Falls
|8
|10
|.444
|6½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|11
|.313
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Santa Cruz
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|South Bay
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Agua Caliente
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Northern Arizona
|3
|14
|.176
|9
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Texas
|10
|8
|.556
|4½
|Austin
|9
|8
|.529
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|14
|.263
|10
Wednesday’s Games
Thursday’s Games
Friday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Canton, 5 p.m.
Erie at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Maine, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Windy City at Capital City, 6 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.
