The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBAGL Glance

December 27, 2019 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 10 6 .625
Delaware 10 7 .588 ½
Westchester 8 9 .471
Raptors 6 10 .375 4
Long Island 5 11 .313 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 15 3 .833
Canton 11 6 .647
Windy City 9 8 .529
Grand Rapids 10 9 .526
Fort Wayne 8 10 .444 7

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
College Park 10 8 .556
Lakeland 9 9 .500 1
Capital City 8 9 .471
Erie 5 13 .278 5
Greensboro 4 13 .235

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 15 3 .833
Iowa 9 9 .500 6
Sioux Falls 8 11 .421
Oklahoma City 5 12 .294

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 12 5 .706
Santa Cruz 11 8 .579 2
South Bay 8 9 .471 4
Agua Caliente 7 9 .438
Northern Arizona 3 14 .176 9

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 13 2 .867
Texas 10 8 .556
Austin 9 8 .529 5
Rio Grande Valley 6 14 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

College Park 132, Delaware 125

Long Island 109, Erie 95

Capital City 117, Maine 116

Westchester 104, Windy City 92

Agua Caliente 108, Oklahoma City 107

Wisconsin 133, Lakeland 122

Memphis 91, Sioux Falls 80

Rio Grande Valley 130, Iowa 125

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Canton, 5 p.m.

Erie at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Maine, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 6 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Canton at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Westchester, 7 p.m.

