NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Delaware
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Westchester
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Raptors
|6
|10
|.375
|4
|Long Island
|5
|11
|.313
|5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|15
|3
|.833
|—
|Canton
|11
|6
|.647
|3½
|Windy City
|9
|8
|.529
|5½
|Grand Rapids
|10
|9
|.526
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|8
|10
|.444
|7
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Lakeland
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Capital City
|8
|9
|.471
|1½
|Erie
|5
|13
|.278
|5
|Greensboro
|4
|13
|.235
|5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|15
|3
|.833
|—
|Iowa
|9
|9
|.500
|6
|Sioux Falls
|8
|11
|.421
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|12
|.294
|9½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Santa Cruz
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|South Bay
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Agua Caliente
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|14
|.176
|9
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Texas
|10
|8
|.556
|4½
|Austin
|9
|8
|.529
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|14
|.300
|9½
___
Thursday’s Games
Friday’s Games
College Park 132, Delaware 125
Long Island 109, Erie 95
Capital City 117, Maine 116
Westchester 104, Windy City 92
Agua Caliente 108, Oklahoma City 107
Wisconsin 133, Lakeland 122
Memphis 91, Sioux Falls 80
Rio Grande Valley 130, Iowa 125
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Canton, 5 p.m.
Erie at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Maine, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Windy City at Capital City, 6 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Agua Caliente at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Canton at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Westchester, 7 p.m.
