The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBAGL Glance

December 28, 2019 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 10 6 .625
Delaware 10 7 .588 ½
Westchester 8 10 .444 3
Raptors 7 10 .412
Long Island 5 12 .294

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 15 4 .789
Canton 12 6 .667
Grand Rapids 11 9 .550
Windy City 9 8 .529 5
Fort Wayne 8 11 .421 7

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
College Park 10 8 .556
Lakeland 10 9 .526 ½
Capital City 8 9 .471
Erie 6 13 .316
Greensboro 4 14 .222 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 15 3 .833
Iowa 9 9 .500 6
Sioux Falls 8 11 .421
Oklahoma City 5 12 .294

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 12 7 .632
Santa Cruz 12 8 .600 ½
South Bay 9 9 .500
Agua Caliente 7 9 .438
Northern Arizona 3 15 .167

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 14 3 .824
Texas 11 8 .579 4
Austin 10 9 .526 5
Rio Grande Valley 6 14 .300

___

Friday’s Games

College Park 132, Delaware 125

Long Island 109, Erie 95

Capital City 117, Maine 116

Westchester 104, Windy City 92

Agua Caliente 108, Oklahoma City 107

Wisconsin 133, Lakeland 122

Memphis 91, Sioux Falls 80

Rio Grande Valley 130, Iowa 125

Salt Lake City 127, Austin 102

Texas 125, Stockton 115

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 120, Greensboro 106

Canton 107, Long Island 91

Erie 121, Westchester 114

Grand Rapids 106, Fort Wayne 95

South Bay 124, Northern Arizona 120

Lakeland 118, Wisconsin 111

Austin 117, Salt Lake City 108

Santa Cruz 123, Stockton 116

Sunday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Maine, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 6 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Canton at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 12 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.

