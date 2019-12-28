NBAGL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 10 6 .625 — Delaware 10 7 .588 ½ Westchester 8 10 .444 3 Raptors 7 10 .412 3½ Long Island 5 12 .294 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 15 4 .789 — Canton 12 6 .667 2½ Grand Rapids 11 9 .550 4½ Windy City 9 8 .529 5 Fort Wayne 8 11 .421 7

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB College Park 10 8 .556 — Lakeland 10 9 .526 ½ Capital City 8 9 .471 1½ Erie 6 13 .316 4½ Greensboro 4 14 .222 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 15 3 .833 — Iowa 9 9 .500 6 Sioux Falls 8 11 .421 7½ Oklahoma City 5 12 .294 9½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 12 7 .632 — Santa Cruz 12 8 .600 ½ South Bay 9 9 .500 2½ Agua Caliente 7 9 .438 3½ Northern Arizona 3 15 .167 8½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 14 3 .824 — Texas 11 8 .579 4 Austin 10 9 .526 5 Rio Grande Valley 6 14 .300 9½

___

Friday’s Games

College Park 132, Delaware 125

Long Island 109, Erie 95

Capital City 117, Maine 116

Westchester 104, Windy City 92

Agua Caliente 108, Oklahoma City 107

Wisconsin 133, Lakeland 122

Memphis 91, Sioux Falls 80

Rio Grande Valley 130, Iowa 125

Salt Lake City 127, Austin 102

Texas 125, Stockton 115

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 120, Greensboro 106

Canton 107, Long Island 91

Erie 121, Westchester 114

Grand Rapids 106, Fort Wayne 95

South Bay 124, Northern Arizona 120

Lakeland 118, Wisconsin 111

Austin 117, Salt Lake City 108

Santa Cruz 123, Stockton 116

Sunday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Maine, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 6 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Canton at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 12 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.

