NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Delaware
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Westchester
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Raptors
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|Long Island
|5
|12
|.294
|5½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Canton
|12
|6
|.667
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|11
|9
|.550
|4½
|Windy City
|9
|8
|.529
|5
|Fort Wayne
|8
|11
|.421
|7
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Lakeland
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|Capital City
|8
|9
|.471
|1½
|Erie
|6
|13
|.316
|4½
|Greensboro
|4
|14
|.222
|6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|15
|3
|.833
|—
|Iowa
|9
|9
|.500
|6
|Sioux Falls
|8
|11
|.421
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|12
|.294
|9½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Santa Cruz
|12
|8
|.600
|½
|South Bay
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|15
|.167
|8½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Texas
|11
|8
|.579
|4
|Austin
|10
|9
|.526
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|14
|.300
|9½
___
Friday’s Games
College Park 132, Delaware 125
Long Island 109, Erie 95
Capital City 117, Maine 116
Westchester 104, Windy City 92
Agua Caliente 108, Oklahoma City 107
Wisconsin 133, Lakeland 122
Memphis 91, Sioux Falls 80
Rio Grande Valley 130, Iowa 125
Salt Lake City 127, Austin 102
Texas 125, Stockton 115
Saturday’s Games
Raptors 120, Greensboro 106
Canton 107, Long Island 91
Erie 121, Westchester 114
Grand Rapids 106, Fort Wayne 95
South Bay 124, Northern Arizona 120
Lakeland 118, Wisconsin 111
Austin 117, Salt Lake City 108
Santa Cruz 123, Stockton 116
Sunday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Maine, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Windy City at Capital City, 6 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Agua Caliente at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Canton at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware at Maine, 12 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.
