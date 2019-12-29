NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Delaware
|10
|7
|.588
|1
|Westchester
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Raptors
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|Long Island
|5
|12
|.294
|6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Canton
|12
|6
|.667
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|11
|9
|.550
|4½
|Windy City
|9
|9
|.500
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|8
|11
|.421
|7
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|College Park
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Capital City
|9
|9
|.500
|½
|Erie
|6
|13
|.316
|4
|Greensboro
|4
|14
|.222
|5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|15
|3
|.833
|—
|Iowa
|10
|9
|.526
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|8
|12
|.400
|8
|Oklahoma City
|6
|12
|.333
|9
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Santa Cruz
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|South Bay
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|15
|.167
|8½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Texas
|12
|8
|.600
|3½
|Austin
|10
|9
|.526
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|15
|.286
|10
___
Saturday’s Games
Raptors 120, Greensboro 106
Canton 107, Long Island 91
Erie 121, Westchester 114
Grand Rapids 106, Fort Wayne 95
South Bay 124, Northern Arizona 120
Lakeland 118, Wisconsin 111
Austin 117, Salt Lake City 108
Santa Cruz 123, Stockton 116
Sunday’s Games
Maine 115, College Park 91
Oklahoma City 112, Sioux Falls 89
Iowa 129, Rio Grande Valley 122
Capital City 117, Windy City 115
Texas 119, Santa Cruz 106
Monday’s Games
Agua Caliente at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Canton at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware at Maine, 12 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Northern Arizona at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Raptors, 4 p.m.
Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.
