NBAGL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 11 6 .647 — Delaware 10 7 .588 1 Westchester 8 10 .444 3½ Raptors 7 10 .412 4 Long Island 5 12 .294 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 15 4 .789 — Canton 12 6 .667 2½ Grand Rapids 11 9 .550 4½ Windy City 9 9 .500 5½ Fort Wayne 8 11 .421 7

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Lakeland 10 9 .526 — College Park 10 9 .526 — Capital City 9 9 .500 ½ Erie 6 13 .316 4 Greensboro 4 14 .222 5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 15 3 .833 — Iowa 10 9 .526 5½ Sioux Falls 8 12 .400 8 Oklahoma City 6 12 .333 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 12 7 .632 — Santa Cruz 12 9 .571 1 South Bay 9 9 .500 2½ Agua Caliente 7 9 .438 3½ Northern Arizona 3 15 .167 8½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 14 3 .824 — Texas 12 8 .600 3½ Austin 10 9 .526 5 Rio Grande Valley 6 15 .286 10

___

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 120, Greensboro 106

Canton 107, Long Island 91

Erie 121, Westchester 114

Grand Rapids 106, Fort Wayne 95

South Bay 124, Northern Arizona 120

Lakeland 118, Wisconsin 111

Austin 117, Salt Lake City 108

Santa Cruz 123, Stockton 116

Sunday’s Games

Maine 115, College Park 91

Oklahoma City 112, Sioux Falls 89

Iowa 129, Rio Grande Valley 122

Capital City 117, Windy City 115

Texas 119, Santa Cruz 106

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Canton at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 12 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Northern Arizona at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Raptors, 4 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.

