The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBAGL Glance

December 29, 2019 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 11 6 .647
Delaware 10 7 .588 1
Westchester 8 10 .444
Raptors 7 10 .412 4
Long Island 5 12 .294 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 15 4 .789
Canton 12 6 .667
Grand Rapids 11 9 .550
Windy City 9 9 .500
Fort Wayne 8 11 .421 7

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 10 9 .526
College Park 10 9 .526
Capital City 9 9 .500 ½
Erie 6 13 .316 4
Greensboro 4 14 .222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 15 3 .833
Iowa 10 9 .526
Sioux Falls 8 12 .400 8
Oklahoma City 6 12 .333 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 12 7 .632
Santa Cruz 12 9 .571 1
South Bay 9 9 .500
Agua Caliente 7 9 .438
Northern Arizona 3 15 .167

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 14 3 .824
Texas 12 8 .600
Austin 10 9 .526 5
Rio Grande Valley 6 15 .286 10

___

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 120, Greensboro 106

Canton 107, Long Island 91

Erie 121, Westchester 114

Grand Rapids 106, Fort Wayne 95

South Bay 124, Northern Arizona 120

Lakeland 118, Wisconsin 111

Austin 117, Salt Lake City 108

Santa Cruz 123, Stockton 116

Sunday’s Games

Maine 115, College Park 91

Oklahoma City 112, Sioux Falls 89

Iowa 129, Rio Grande Valley 122

Capital City 117, Windy City 115

Texas 119, Santa Cruz 106

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Canton at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 12 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Northern Arizona at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Raptors, 4 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.

