NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Delaware
|10
|7
|.588
|1
|Raptors
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|Westchester
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|Long Island
|5
|12
|.294
|6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Canton
|13
|6
|.684
|2
|Grand Rapids
|11
|9
|.550
|4½
|Windy City
|9
|9
|.500
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|8
|11
|.421
|7
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Lakeland
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|Capital City
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Erie
|6
|13
|.316
|4½
|Greensboro
|4
|15
|.211
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Iowa
|10
|9
|.526
|5
|Sioux Falls
|8
|12
|.400
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|6
|12
|.333
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Santa Cruz
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|South Bay
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Northern Arizona
|3
|15
|.167
|8½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Texas
|12
|8
|.600
|3½
|Austin
|10
|9
|.526
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|15
|.286
|10
___
Sunday’s Games
Maine 115, College Park 91
Oklahoma City 112, Sioux Falls 89
Iowa 129, Rio Grande Valley 122
Capital City 117, Windy City 115
Texas 119, Santa Cruz 106
Monday’s Games
Agua Caliente 110, Memphis 107
Canton 116, Greensboro 101
College Park 108, Westchester 104
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware at Maine, 12 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Northern Arizona at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Raptors, 4 p.m.
Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Canton at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Westchester at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
