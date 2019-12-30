Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

December 30, 2019 10:08 am
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 11 6 .647
Delaware 10 7 .588 1
Raptors 7 10 .412 4
Westchester 8 11 .421 4
Long Island 5 12 .294 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 15 4 .789
Canton 13 6 .684 2
Grand Rapids 11 9 .550
Windy City 9 9 .500
Fort Wayne 8 11 .421 7

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
College Park 11 9 .550
Lakeland 10 9 .526 ½
Capital City 9 9 .500 1
Erie 6 13 .316
Greensboro 4 15 .211

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 15 4 .789
Iowa 10 9 .526 5
Sioux Falls 8 12 .400
Oklahoma City 6 12 .333

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 12 7 .632
Santa Cruz 12 9 .571 1
South Bay 9 9 .500
Agua Caliente 8 9 .471 3
Northern Arizona 3 15 .167

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 14 3 .824
Texas 12 8 .600
Austin 10 9 .526 5
Rio Grande Valley 6 15 .286 10

Sunday’s Games

Maine 115, College Park 91

Oklahoma City 112, Sioux Falls 89

Iowa 129, Rio Grande Valley 122

Capital City 117, Windy City 115

Texas 119, Santa Cruz 106

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente 110, Memphis 107

Canton 116, Greensboro 101

College Park 108, Westchester 104

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 12 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Northern Arizona at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Raptors, 4 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Canton at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

