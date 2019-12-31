NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Delaware
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Raptors
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|Westchester
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Long Island
|5
|12
|.294
|6½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Canton
|13
|6
|.684
|2
|Grand Rapids
|11
|9
|.550
|4½
|Windy City
|9
|9
|.500
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|8
|11
|.421
|7
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Lakeland
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|Capital City
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Erie
|6
|13
|.316
|4½
|Greensboro
|4
|15
|.211
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|16
|4
|.800
|—
|Iowa
|10
|9
|.526
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|8
|13
|.381
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|12
|.368
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Santa Cruz
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|South Bay
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Northern Arizona
|3
|15
|.167
|8½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Texas
|12
|8
|.600
|3½
|Austin
|10
|9
|.526
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|16
|.273
|10½
___
Monday’s Games
Agua Caliente 110, Memphis 107
Canton 116, Greensboro 101
College Park 108, Westchester 104
Tuesday’s Games
Maine 126, Delaware 115
Memphis 128, Rio Grande Valley 113
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Northern Arizona at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Raptors, 4 p.m.
Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Canton at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Westchester at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Agua Caliente at Maine, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
