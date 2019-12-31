Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBAGL Glance

December 31, 2019 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 12 6 .667
Delaware 10 8 .556 2
Raptors 7 10 .412
Westchester 8 11 .421
Long Island 5 12 .294

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 15 4 .789
Canton 13 6 .684 2
Grand Rapids 11 9 .550
Windy City 9 9 .500
Fort Wayne 8 11 .421 7

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
College Park 11 9 .550
Lakeland 10 9 .526 ½
Capital City 9 9 .500 1
Erie 6 13 .316
Greensboro 4 15 .211

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 16 4 .800
Iowa 10 9 .526
Sioux Falls 8 13 .381
Oklahoma City 7 12 .368

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 12 7 .632
Santa Cruz 12 9 .571 1
South Bay 9 9 .500
Agua Caliente 8 9 .471 3
Northern Arizona 3 15 .167

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 14 3 .824
Texas 12 8 .600
Austin 10 9 .526 5
Rio Grande Valley 6 16 .273 10½

___

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente 110, Memphis 107

Canton 116, Greensboro 101

Advertisement

College Park 108, Westchester 104

Tuesday’s Games

Maine 126, Delaware 115

Memphis 128, Rio Grande Valley 113

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Northern Arizona at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Raptors, 4 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Thursday’s Games

Canton at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time