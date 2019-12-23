NBAGL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 10 5 .667 — Delaware 10 6 .625 ½ Westchester 7 9 .438 3½ Raptors 6 10 .375 4½ Long Island 4 11 .267 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Wisconsin 14 3 .824 — Canton 11 6 .647 3 Windy City 9 7 .563 4½ Grand Rapids 10 9 .526 5 Fort Wayne 8 10 .444 6½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Lakeland 9 8 .529 — College Park 9 8 .529 — Capital City 7 9 .438 1½ Erie 5 12 .294 4 Greensboro 4 13 .235 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 14 3 .824 — Iowa 9 8 .529 5 Sioux Falls 8 10 .444 6½ Oklahoma City 5 11 .313 8½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 12 5 .706 — Santa Cruz 11 8 .579 2 South Bay 8 9 .471 4 Agua Caliente 6 9 .400 5 Northern Arizona 3 14 .176 9

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 13 2 .867 — Texas 10 8 .556 4½ Austin 9 8 .529 5 Rio Grande Valley 5 14 .263 10

___

Sunday’s Games

Sioux Falls 108, Raptors 106

Santa Cruz 105, Agua Caliente 91

Westchester 100, Oklahoma City 89

Erie 112, Greensboro 102

Salt Lake City 91, Grand Rapids 88, OT

Wisconsin 125, Memphis 113

Fort Wayne 117, Rio Grande Valley 105

