NC Central faces La. Tech

NC Central (3-9) vs. Louisiana Tech (7-3)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays NC Central in a non-conference matchup. NC Central came up short in a 91-71 game at Coastal Carolina in its last outing. Louisiana Tech is coming off a 77-59 win at home over Louisiana-Lafayette in its most recent game.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. . For NC Central, Jibri Blount, Ty Graves and Evan Clayborne have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Blount has connected on 33.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

SLIPPING AT 66: NC Central is 0-6 when it allows at least 66 points and 3-3 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

TWO STREAKS: NC Central has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 57.7 points and allowing 76.6 points during those contests. Louisiana Tech has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82.2 points while giving up 54.4.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Louisiana Tech defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.7 percent, the 29th-lowest mark in Division I. NC Central has allowed opponents to shoot 44.3 percent through 12 games (ranking the Eagles 255th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.