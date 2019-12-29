Listen Live Sports

NC Central squares off against Mid-Atlantic Christian

December 29, 2019 6:30 am
 
Mid-Atlantic Christian vs. NC Central (3-10)

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NC Central Eagles will be taking on the Mustangs of Mid-Atlantic Christian. NC Central lost 69-60 to Louisiana Tech in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jibri Blount has averaged 17.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals this year for NC Central. Nicolas Fennell has complemented Blount with 6.1 points and four rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JABARI: Jabari Richardson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: NC Central went 2-10 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Eagles scored 64.7 points per contest in those 12 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

