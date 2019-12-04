Listen Live Sports

NC State names Gibson as defensive coordinator, LBs coach

December 4, 2019 2:10 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has moved Tony Gibson to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

The school announced the move Wednesday, two days after the firing of Dave Huxtable as defensive coordinator. Gibson had joined the Wolfpack in January to coach safeties while carrying the title of co-defensive coordinator as N.C. State moved to a 3-3-5 defensive alignment during a four-win season.

Gibson had previously coached at West Virginia. In a statement, head coach Dave Doeren says Gibson has “a strong vision for what we need to do on defense.”

N.C. State closed the season with a 41-10 loss to rival North Carolina last weekend and missed a bowl for the first time since Doeren’s first season in 2013. The Wolfpack allowed 30.1 points and 398.9 yards last year.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

