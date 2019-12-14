Listen Live Sports

NC State player fled from cop, hid under car, warrants say

December 14, 2019 6:54 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Arrest warrants show a North Carolina State football player is facing multiple charges after he allegedly ran from a police officer and hid under a parked car after obtaining a fake ID to try to buy alcohol.

The News and Observer reports that Payton Tanner Wilson was arrested Saturday on misdemeanor counts of consuming alcohol by a 19- or 20-year-old, possession of a fraudulent ID, injury to personal property and resisting an officer. He also was cited for impeding traffic.

Law enforcement authorities say the 19-year-old Wilson ran from an officer into traffic, was struck by a vehicle, continued to flee and hid under a parked car. The warrants state that Wilson, of Hillsborough, had his brother’s ID in order to buy alcohol.

It’s unclear if Wilson has an attorney who can comment on his behalf. N.C. State assistant athletic director Annabelle Myers told the newspaper the school is gathering more information, but she doesn’t believe Wilson was hurt.

The newspaper reports that the redshirt freshman linebacker was released from jail after posting $3,375 bail.

