NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 UMBC 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Hartford 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Maine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) 68, American U. 64

UMBC 85, Drexel 60

Texas State 69, Hartford 55

FIU 70, New Hampshire 69

Sunday’s Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at UConn, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Yale, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Manhattan at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Vermont at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

UMBC at American U., 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT SMU 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Memphis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Tulane 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Temple 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 UConn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UCF 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Houston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 South Florida 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 99, East Carolina 89

Cincinnati 72, UNLV 65, OT

Tulsa 67, Vanderbilt 58

Sunday’s Games

Southern U. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at UCF, 4 p.m.

Temple at Davidson, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Furman at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Richmond 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Dayton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 La Salle 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Fordham 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UMass 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 George Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Davidson 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond 64, Boston College 44

Tennessee 72, VCU 69

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Saint Joseph’s 63

Sunday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 2 p.m.

George Washington at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at St. Bonaventure, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Jacksonville St. at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Hampton, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000 Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 4 .500 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500 Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Florida St. 0 1 .000 7 1 .875 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 1 .857 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 5 2 .714 Clemson 0 1 .000 5 2 .714 NC State 0 1 .000 5 2 .714 Miami 0 1 .000 4 3 .571 Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond 64, Boston College 44

Florida St. 63, Purdue 60, OT

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Stetson 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Xavier 87, Lipscomb 62

North Alabama 67, Morehead St. 57

Jacksonville 61, NC A&T 45

Kent St. 77, Stetson 53

Campbell 51, Florida Gulf Coast 46

Sunday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Kennesaw St. at Elon, 7 p.m.

High Point at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Bethune-Cookman at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Texas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 73, McNeese St. 71

Sunday’s Games

Monday, Dec. 2

Florida A&M at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Md.-Eastern Shore at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Texas, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Marquette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 St. John’s 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Creighton 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Villanova 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Providence 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s 86, Wagner 63

UNC-Greensboro 65, Georgetown 61

Sunday’s Games

Maryland at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Providence at Pepperdine, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Butler at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 E. Washington 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Montana St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Montana 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Portland St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona 76, South Dakota 72

Green Bay 98, Montana St. 72

Colorado 59, Sacramento St. 45

Seattle 74, Idaho 55

Sunday’s Games

Montana at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Hampton 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 High Point 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte 83, SC-Upstate 47

Campbell 51, Florida Gulf Coast 46

Sunday’s Games

Campbell at North Dakota, 12 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

High Point at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Missouri, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Ohio St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Illinois 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Penn St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Iowa 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Purdue 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 64, S. Dakota St. 50

Florida St. 63, Purdue 60, OT

Sunday’s Games

Monday, Dec. 2

Tuesday, Dec. 3

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Hawaii 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii 85, San Francisco 75

CS Northridge 73, Fresno St. 72

Santa Clara 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 55

E. Michigan at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Penn, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

