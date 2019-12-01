Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

December 1, 2019 12:01 am
 
4 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Maine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) 68, American U. 64

UMBC 85, Drexel 60

Texas State 69, Hartford 55

FIU 70, New Hampshire 69

Sunday’s Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at UConn, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Yale, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Manhattan at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Vermont at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

UMBC at American U., 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Memphis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Tulane 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Temple 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UConn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UCF 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Houston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 99, East Carolina 89

Cincinnati 72, UNLV 65, OT

Tulsa 67, Vanderbilt 58

Sunday’s Games

Maine at UConn, 1 p.m.

Southern U. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at UCF, 4 p.m.

Temple at Davidson, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Furman at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Vermont at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
La Salle 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Fordham 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UMass 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond 64, Boston College 44

Tennessee 72, VCU 69

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Saint Joseph’s 63

Sunday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 2 p.m.

George Washington at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

Temple at Davidson, 4 p.m.

La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at St. Bonaventure, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Jacksonville St. at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Hampton, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 4 .500
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Florida St. 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
NC State 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Miami 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond 64, Boston College 44

Florida St. 63, Purdue 60, OT

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Iowa at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Florida St. at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Duke at Michigan St., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Stetson 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Xavier 87, Lipscomb 62

North Alabama 67, Morehead St. 57

Jacksonville 61, NC A&T 45

Kent St. 77, Stetson 53

Campbell 51, Florida Gulf Coast 46

Sunday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Kennesaw St. at Elon, 7 p.m.

High Point at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Bethune-Cookman at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 73, McNeese St. 71

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Florida A&M at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Md.-Eastern Shore at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Texas, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Marquette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Creighton 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Villanova 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Providence 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Xavier 87, Lipscomb 62

St. John’s 86, Wagner 63

UNC-Greensboro 65, Georgetown 61

Sunday’s Games

Maryland at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Providence at Pepperdine, 6:30 p.m.

La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Butler at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
E. Washington 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Montana St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Montana 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Portland St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona 76, South Dakota 72

Green Bay 98, Montana St. 72

Colorado 59, Sacramento St. 45

Seattle 74, Idaho 55

Sunday’s Games

Montana at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
High Point 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte 83, SC-Upstate 47

Campbell 51, Florida Gulf Coast 46

Sunday’s Games

Campbell at North Dakota, 12 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

High Point at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Missouri, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Penn St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Iowa 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Purdue 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 64, S. Dakota St. 50

Florida St. 63, Purdue 60, OT

Sunday’s Games

Maryland at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Iowa at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Florida St. at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Duke at Michigan St., 9:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii 85, San Francisco 75

CS Northridge 73, Fresno St. 72

Santa Clara 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 55

E. Michigan at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Penn, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

