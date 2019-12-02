NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Mass.-Lowell 73, CCSU 71
UConn 64, Maine 40
Yale 65, Vermont 52
Loyola (Md.) 77, Binghamton 65
Manhattan at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
UMBC at American U., 7 p.m.
Maine at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Yale at Albany (NY), 7:30 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
UConn 64, Maine 40
Tulane 82, Southern U. 65
UCF 77, Coll. of Charleston 56
Temple 66, Davidson 53
Furman at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
Bradley at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Iona at UConn, 7 p.m.
Texas State at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Fordham 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 45
South Carolina 74, George Washington 65
West Virginia 86, Rhode Island 81
Saint Louis 69, S. Illinois 60
Temple 66, Davidson 53
Villanova 83, La Salle 72
St. Bonaventure 70, San Diego 61
St. Bonaventure at FAU, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Hampton, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at UMass, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.
VMI at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
Georgia Tech 68, Bethune-Cookman 65
Arizona 73, Wake Forest 66
Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Florida St. at Indiana, 9 p.m.
Duke at Michigan St., 9:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 7:15 p.m.
Virginia at Purdue, 7:15 p.m.
Notre Dame at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at NC State, 9:15 p.m.
Wake Forest at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.
Ohio St. at North Carolina, 9:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Georgia Southern 72, Florida Gulf Coast 57
Kennesaw St. at Elon, 7 p.m.
High Point at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Army, 7:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Troy, 8:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Marquette, 9 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
West Virginia 86, Rhode Island 81
Florida A&M at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
UAB at Texas, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at TCU, 9 p.m.
UMKC at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Georgetown at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Maryland 84, Marquette 63
Providence 80, Pepperdine 77
Villanova 83, La Salle 72
St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Butler at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Penn at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Green Bay at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Marquette, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
New Mexico 72, Montana 63
Loyola Marymount 61, S. Utah 51
Oregon St. 81, Portland St. 76
UC Davis at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
Washington St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.
E. Washington at Washington, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Campbell 58, North Dakota 56
High Point at North Florida, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Missouri, 8 p.m.
James Madison at Radford, 7 p.m.
Longwood at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
Maryland 84, Marquette 63
Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Florida St. at Indiana, 9 p.m.
Duke at Michigan St., 9:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 7:15 p.m.
Virginia at Purdue, 7:15 p.m.
Notre Dame at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at NC State, 9:15 p.m.
Wake Forest at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.
Ohio St. at North Carolina, 9:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Penn 95, Long Beach St. 79
UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at Portland, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Pacific, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
