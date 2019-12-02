Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

December 2, 2019 10:10 am
 
5 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Maine 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Sunday, Dec. 1

Mass.-Lowell 73, CCSU 71

UConn 64, Maine 40

Yale 65, Vermont 52

Advertisement

Loyola (Md.) 77, Binghamton 65

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Monday’s Games

Manhattan at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

UMBC at American U., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Yale at Albany (NY), 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Tulane 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Temple 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Memphis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UConn 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UCF 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Houston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Sunday, Dec. 1

UConn 64, Maine 40

Tulane 82, Southern U. 65

UCF 77, Coll. of Charleston 56

Temple 66, Davidson 53

Monday’s Games

Furman at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iona at UConn, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UMass 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
La Salle 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Sunday, Dec. 1

Fordham 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 45

South Carolina 74, George Washington 65

West Virginia 86, Rhode Island 81

Saint Louis 69, S. Illinois 60

Temple 66, Davidson 53

Villanova 83, La Salle 72

St. Bonaventure 70, San Diego 61

Monday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at FAU, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at UMass, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

VMI at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 4 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Florida St. 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
NC State 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Miami 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

___

Sunday, Dec. 1

Georgia Tech 68, Bethune-Cookman 65

Arizona 73, Wake Forest 66

Monday’s Games

Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Florida St. at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Duke at Michigan St., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 7:15 p.m.

Virginia at Purdue, 7:15 p.m.

Notre Dame at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at NC State, 9:15 p.m.

Wake Forest at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

Ohio St. at North Carolina, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Stetson 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Sunday, Dec. 1

Georgia Southern 72, Florida Gulf Coast 57

Monday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Elon, 7 p.m.

High Point at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Army, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Troy, 8:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Sunday, Dec. 1

West Virginia 86, Rhode Island 81

Monday’s Games

Florida A&M at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Texas, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UMKC at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Georgetown at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Creighton 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Marquette 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Villanova 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Providence 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Sunday, Dec. 1

Maryland 84, Marquette 63

Providence 80, Pepperdine 77

Villanova 83, La Salle 72

Tuesday’s Games

St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Butler at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Penn at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
E. Washington 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Montana St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Montana 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Portland St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Sunday, Dec. 1

New Mexico 72, Montana 63

Loyola Marymount 61, S. Utah 51

Oregon St. 81, Portland St. 76

Wednesday’s Games

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
High Point 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Sunday, Dec. 1

Campbell 58, North Dakota 56

Monday’s Games

High Point at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

James Madison at Radford, 7 p.m.

Longwood at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Penn St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Iowa 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Purdue 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Sunday, Dec. 1

Maryland 84, Marquette 63

Monday’s Games

Miami at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Florida St. at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Duke at Michigan St., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 7:15 p.m.

Virginia at Purdue, 7:15 p.m.

Notre Dame at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at NC State, 9:15 p.m.

Wake Forest at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

Ohio St. at North Carolina, 9:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Sunday, Dec. 1

Penn 95, Long Beach St. 79

Tuesday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at Portland, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Pacific, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 The Video Show (Government Video Expo...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard helps shovel snow after storm

Today in History

1945: Navy air squadron disappears in Bermuda Triangle