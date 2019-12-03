Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

December 3, 2019 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Maine 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Monday’s Games

Stony Brook 65, Manhattan 47

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

UMBC at American U., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Yale at Albany (NY), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Tulane 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Temple 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Memphis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UConn 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UCF 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Houston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Monday’s Games

South Florida 65, Furman 55

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iona at UConn, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UMass 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
La Salle 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Monday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 71, FAU 64

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at UMass, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

VMI at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 4 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Florida St. 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
NC State 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Miami 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

___

Monday’s Games

Miami 81, Illinois 79

Minnesota 78, Clemson 60

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Florida St. at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Duke at Michigan St., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 7:15 p.m.

Virginia at Purdue, 7:15 p.m.

Notre Dame at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at NC State, 9:15 p.m.

Wake Forest at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

Ohio St. at North Carolina, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Stetson 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Elon 70, Kennesaw St. 46

North Florida 93, High Point 70

Tuesday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Army, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Troy, 8:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas St. 76, Florida A&M 58

Tuesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Texas, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UMKC at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Georgetown at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma at North Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Creighton 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Marquette 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Villanova 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Providence 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Butler at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Penn at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
E. Washington 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Montana St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Montana 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Portland St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
High Point 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Monday’s Games

North Florida 93, High Point 70

Tuesday’s Games

E. Kentucky at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

James Madison at Radford, 7 p.m.

Longwood at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Elon at High Point, 7 p.m.

Howard at Hampton, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Illinois 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Purdue 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Miami 81, Illinois 79

Minnesota 78, Clemson 60

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Florida St. at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Duke at Michigan St., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 7:15 p.m.

Virginia at Purdue, 7:15 p.m.

Notre Dame at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at NC State, 9:15 p.m.

Wake Forest at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

Ohio St. at North Carolina, 9:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at Portland, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Pacific, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

