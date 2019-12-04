NCAA Basketball

Listen Live Sports

All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Maine 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 82, Vermont 73

American U. 85, UMBC 61

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Yale at Albany (NY), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Tulsa 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Tulane 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Temple 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UCF 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Houston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 82, Vermont 73

Coppin St. 85, East Carolina 75

SMU 77, Northwestern St. 51

Memphis 71, Bradley 56

Wednesday’s Games

Iona at UConn, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth at South Florida, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Richmond 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Dayton 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UMass 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
La Salle 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Tuesday’s Games

George Mason 67, Jacksonville St. 60

Dayton 99, Houston Baptist 68

Lafayette 94, Saint Joseph’s 71

Richmond 80, Hampton 63

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at UMass, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

VMI at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Providence at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Duke 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Florida St. 0 1 .000 7 2 .778
NC State 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Miami 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 4 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa 68, Syracuse 54

Northwestern 82, Boston College 64

Louisville 58, Michigan 43

Pittsburgh 71, Rutgers 60

Indiana 80, Florida St. 64

Duke 87, Michigan St. 75

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 7:15 p.m.

Virginia at Purdue, 7:15 p.m.

Notre Dame at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at NC State, 9:15 p.m.

Wake Forest at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

Ohio St. at North Carolina, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stetson 72, Bethune-Cookman 67

Belmont 80, Lipscomb 75

Wednesday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Army, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Troy, 8:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Baylor 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
TCU 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 46

Texas 67, UAB 57

TCU 81, Illinois St. 69

Wednesday’s Games

UMKC at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Georgetown at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Cal at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
St. John’s 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Creighton 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Marquette 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Villanova 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Providence 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. John’s 79, St. Peter’s 69

Butler 67, Mississippi 58

Creighton 72, Oral Roberts 60

Wednesday’s Games

Penn at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Providence at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
E. Washington 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Montana St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Montana 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Portland St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

CS Northridge at Portland St., 10:35 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
High Point 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

SC-Upstate 79, E. Kentucky 67

UNC-Asheville 83, Charlotte 75

Richmond 80, Hampton 63

Charleston Southern 68, Missouri 60

Wednesday’s Games

James Madison at Radford, 7 p.m.

Longwood at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Elon at High Point, 7 p.m.

Howard at Hampton, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Indiana 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Penn St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Illinois 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Purdue 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Northwestern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa 68, Syracuse 54

Northwestern 82, Boston College 64

Louisville 58, Michigan 43

Pittsburgh 71, Rutgers 60

Indiana 80, Florida St. 64

Duke 87, Michigan St. 75

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 7:15 p.m.

Virginia at Purdue, 7:15 p.m.

Notre Dame at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at NC State, 9:15 p.m.

Wake Forest at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

Ohio St. at North Carolina, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Iowa at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 64, CS Bakersfield 60

Wednesday’s Games

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at Portland, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Pacific, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

CS Northridge at Portland St., 10:35 p.m.

