NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Cincinnati 82, Vermont 73
American U. 85, UMBC 61
Maine at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Yale at Albany (NY), 7:30 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Hartford, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Cincinnati 82, Vermont 73
Coppin St. 85, East Carolina 75
SMU 77, Northwestern St. 51
Memphis 71, Bradley 56
Iona at UConn, 7 p.m.
Texas State at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Dartmouth at South Florida, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
George Mason 67, Jacksonville St. 60
Dayton 99, Houston Baptist 68
Lafayette 94, Saint Joseph’s 71
Richmond 80, Hampton 63
South Carolina at UMass, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.
VMI at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Providence at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Iowa 68, Syracuse 54
Northwestern 82, Boston College 64
Louisville 58, Michigan 43
Pittsburgh 71, Rutgers 60
Indiana 80, Florida St. 64
Duke 87, Michigan St. 75
Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 7:15 p.m.
Virginia at Purdue, 7:15 p.m.
Notre Dame at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at NC State, 9:15 p.m.
Wake Forest at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.
Ohio St. at North Carolina, 9:30 p.m.
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Stetson 72, Bethune-Cookman 67
Belmont 80, Lipscomb 75
Kennesaw St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Army, 7:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Troy, 8:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Marquette, 9 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
Baylor 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 46
Texas 67, UAB 57
TCU 81, Illinois St. 69
UMKC at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Georgetown at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at TCU, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
St. John’s 79, St. Peter’s 69
Butler 67, Mississippi 58
Creighton 72, Oral Roberts 60
Penn at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Green Bay at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Providence at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
UC Davis at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
Washington St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.
E. Washington at Washington, 10 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 10 p.m.
North Dakota at Montana, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
CS Northridge at Portland St., 10:35 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
SC-Upstate 79, E. Kentucky 67
UNC-Asheville 83, Charlotte 75
Richmond 80, Hampton 63
Charleston Southern 68, Missouri 60
James Madison at Radford, 7 p.m.
Longwood at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Elon at High Point, 7 p.m.
Howard at Hampton, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Iowa 68, Syracuse 54
Northwestern 82, Boston College 64
Louisville 58, Michigan 43
Pittsburgh 71, Rutgers 60
Indiana 80, Florida St. 64
Duke 87, Michigan St. 75
Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 7:15 p.m.
Virginia at Purdue, 7:15 p.m.
Notre Dame at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at NC State, 9:15 p.m.
Wake Forest at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.
Ohio St. at North Carolina, 9:30 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
UC Santa Barbara 64, CS Bakersfield 60
UC Davis at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at Portland, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Pacific, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Portland St., 10:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.