NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Vermont 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Hartford 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Maine 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 82, Vermont 73

American U. 85, UMBC 61

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Yale at Albany (NY), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT SMU 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Memphis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Tulsa 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Tulane 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Temple 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UConn 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 UCF 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Houston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 South Florida 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Tuesday’s Games

Coppin St. 85, East Carolina 75

SMU 77, Northwestern St. 51

Memphis 71, Bradley 56

Wednesday’s Games

Iona at UConn, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth at South Florida, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Richmond 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Dayton 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Fordham 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 UMass 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 La Salle 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 George Washington 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Davidson 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Tuesday’s Games

George Mason 67, Jacksonville St. 60

Dayton 99, Houston Baptist 68

Lafayette 94, Saint Joseph’s 71

Richmond 80, Hampton 63

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at UMass, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

VMI at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Providence at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000 Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600 Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444 Duke 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 1 .857 Florida St. 0 1 .000 7 2 .778 NC State 0 1 .000 5 2 .714 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 5 3 .625 Miami 0 1 .000 5 3 .625 Clemson 0 1 .000 5 3 .625 Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 4 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Stetson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stetson 72, Bethune-Cookman 67

Belmont 80, Lipscomb 75

Wednesday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Army, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Troy, 8:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Texas 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Baylor 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 TCU 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 46

Texas 67, UAB 57

TCU 81, Illinois St. 69

Wednesday’s Games

UMKC at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Cal at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 St. John’s 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Creighton 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Marquette 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Villanova 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Providence 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. John’s 79, St. Peter’s 69

Butler 67, Mississippi 58

Creighton 72, Oral Roberts 60

Wednesday’s Games

Penn at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 E. Washington 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Montana St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Montana 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Portland St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

CS Northridge at Portland St., 10:35 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Hampton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 High Point 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

SC-Upstate 79, E. Kentucky 67

UNC-Asheville 83, Charlotte 75

Richmond 80, Hampton 63

Charleston Southern 68, Missouri 60

Wednesday’s Games

James Madison at Radford, 7 p.m.

Longwood at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Elon at High Point, 7 p.m.

Howard at Hampton, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Indiana 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Penn St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Illinois 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Iowa 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Purdue 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Northwestern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa 68, Syracuse 54

Northwestern 82, Boston College 64

Louisville 58, Michigan 43

Pittsburgh 71, Rutgers 60

Indiana 80, Florida St. 64

Duke 87, Michigan St. 75

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 7:15 p.m.

Virginia at Purdue, 7:15 p.m.

Notre Dame at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at NC State, 9:15 p.m.

Wake Forest at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

Ohio St. at North Carolina, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Iowa at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 64, CS Bakersfield 60

Wednesday’s Games

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at Portland, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Pacific, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

