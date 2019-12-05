Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

December 5, 2019 12:01 am
 
5 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Maine 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Northeastern 78, Maine 63

Sacred Heart 89, Mass.-Lowell 86

Colgate 82, Binghamton 74

Advertisement

Yale 61, Albany (NY) 52

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at CCSU, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Boston U. at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Quinnipiac, 5 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Brown at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Towson at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Tulane 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Memphis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Temple 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UCF 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Houston 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

UConn 80, Iona 62

Houston 68, Texas State 60

Tulsa 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 39

Tulane 61, Southern Miss. 56

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth at South Florida, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NJIT at UCF, 12 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 5 p.m.

Memphis at UAB, 5:30 p.m.

Missouri at Temple, 7:30 p.m.

Georgetown at SMU, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Richmond 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Dayton 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
La Salle 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UMass 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina 84, UMass 80

George Washington 64, Boston U. 63

Duquesne 71, VMI 58

Friday’s Games

Providence at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMass at Harvard, 1 p.m.

La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at St. Bonaventure, 2:30 p.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 3 p.m.

Davidson at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Delaware at George Washington, 4 p.m.

American U. at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at VCU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Duke 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Florida St. 0 1 .000 7 2 .778
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
NC State 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Miami 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 4 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech 73, Nebraska 56

Purdue 69, Virginia 40

Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51

NC State 69, Wisconsin 54

Penn St. 76, Wake Forest 54

Ohio St. 74, North Carolina 49

Friday’s Games

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.

NC State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro 72, Kennesaw St. 54

FIU 71, Florida Gulf Coast 53

Army 75, NJIT 65

Troy 71, North Alabama 63

Marquette 75, Jacksonville 56

Saturday’s Games

NJIT at UCF, 12 p.m.

Stetson at VMI, 1 p.m.

FIU at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

North Florida at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Texas 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Baylor 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
TCU 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. 79, UMKC 61

Georgetown 81, Oklahoma St. 74

DePaul 65, Texas Tech 60, OT

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Cal at TCU, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Baylor, 12 p.m.

West Virginia at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
St. John’s 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Creighton 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Marquette 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Villanova 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Georgetown 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Providence 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova 80, Penn 69

Xavier 84, Green Bay 71

Georgetown 81, Oklahoma St. 74

DePaul 65, Texas Tech 60, OT

Marquette 75, Jacksonville 56

Friday’s Games

Providence at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Butler, 12 p.m.

West Virginia at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Georgetown at SMU, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
E. Washington 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Montana St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Portland St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Davis 85, N. Arizona 66

Weber St. 72, Utah Valley 67

Washington St. 78, Idaho 65

E. Washington at Washington, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

CS Northridge at Portland St., 10:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah Valley at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Radford 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
High Point 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Wednesday’s Games

Radford 94, James Madison 71

NC A&T 52, Longwood 41

Thursday’s Games

Elon at High Point, 7 p.m.

Howard at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Longwood at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at SC State, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Radford, 4 p.m.

NC Central at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Michigan 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Illinois 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Purdue 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Northwestern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech 73, Nebraska 56

Purdue 69, Virginia 40

Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51

NC State 69, Wisconsin 54

Penn St. 76, Wake Forest 54

Ohio St. 74, North Carolina 49

Friday’s Games

Iowa at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

Illinois at Maryland, 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Davis 85, N. Arizona 66

CS Northridge at Portland, 10 p.m.

Pacific 62, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

UC Riverside at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

CS Northridge at Portland St., 10:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Pacific at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

California Baptist at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Siena at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified