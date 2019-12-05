NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Northeastern 78, Maine 63
Sacred Heart 89, Mass.-Lowell 86
Colgate 82, Binghamton 74
Yale 61, Albany (NY) 52
St. Francis (NY) at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Maine at CCSU, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Boston U. at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Quinnipiac, 5 p.m.
Brown at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Towson at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
UConn 80, Iona 62
Houston 68, Texas State 60
Tulsa 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 39
Tulane 61, Southern Miss. 56
Cent. Arkansas at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Dartmouth at South Florida, 8 p.m.
NJIT at UCF, 12 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Xavier, 5 p.m.
Memphis at UAB, 5:30 p.m.
Missouri at Temple, 7:30 p.m.
Georgetown at SMU, 9:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
South Carolina 84, UMass 80
George Washington 64, Boston U. 63
Duquesne 71, VMI 58
Providence at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
UMass at Harvard, 1 p.m.
La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Hofstra at St. Bonaventure, 2:30 p.m.
Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 3 p.m.
Davidson at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Delaware at George Washington, 4 p.m.
American U. at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at VCU, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Georgia Tech 73, Nebraska 56
Purdue 69, Virginia 40
Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51
NC State 69, Wisconsin 54
Penn St. 76, Wake Forest 54
Ohio St. 74, North Carolina 49
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 9 p.m.
Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.
NC State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
UNC-Greensboro 72, Kennesaw St. 54
FIU 71, Florida Gulf Coast 53
Army 75, NJIT 65
Troy 71, North Alabama 63
Marquette 75, Jacksonville 56
NJIT at UCF, 12 p.m.
Stetson at VMI, 1 p.m.
FIU at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
North Florida at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Robert Morris at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
___
Iowa St. 79, UMKC 61
Georgetown 81, Oklahoma St. 74
DePaul 65, Texas Tech 60, OT
Oklahoma at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at TCU, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Baylor, 12 p.m.
West Virginia at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Villanova 80, Penn 69
Xavier 84, Green Bay 71
Georgetown 81, Oklahoma St. 74
DePaul 65, Texas Tech 60, OT
Marquette 75, Jacksonville 56
Providence at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Florida at Butler, 12 p.m.
West Virginia at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Xavier, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Georgetown at SMU, 9:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
UC Davis 85, N. Arizona 66
Weber St. 72, Utah Valley 67
Washington St. 78, Idaho 65
E. Washington at Washington, 10 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 10 p.m.
North Dakota at Montana, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
CS Northridge at Portland St., 10:35 p.m.
Utah Valley at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Radford 94, James Madison 71
NC A&T 52, Longwood 41
Elon at High Point, 7 p.m.
Howard at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at SC State, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Radford, 4 p.m.
NC Central at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Georgia Tech 73, Nebraska 56
Purdue 69, Virginia 40
Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51
NC State 69, Wisconsin 54
Penn St. 76, Wake Forest 54
Ohio St. 74, North Carolina 49
Iowa at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 12 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.
Illinois at Maryland, 5 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
UC Davis 85, N. Arizona 66
CS Northridge at Portland, 10 p.m.
Pacific 62, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
UC Riverside at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Portland St., 10:35 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Hawaii at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Pacific at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
California Baptist at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Siena at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.