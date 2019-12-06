NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
St. Francis (NY) 84, Hartford 78
Maine at CCSU, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Boston U. at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Quinnipiac, 5 p.m.
Brown at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Towson at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Hartford, 2 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Wichita St. 95, Cent. Arkansas 69
Dartmouth at South Florida, 8 p.m.
NJIT at UCF, 12 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Xavier, 5 p.m.
Memphis at UAB, 5:30 p.m.
Missouri at Temple, 7:30 p.m.
Georgetown at SMU, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at South Carolina, 12 p.m.
Saint Louis at Tulane, 1:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Providence at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
UMass at Harvard, 1 p.m.
La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Hofstra at St. Bonaventure, 2:30 p.m.
Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 3 p.m.
Davidson at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Delaware at George Washington, 4 p.m.
American U. at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at VCU, 8 p.m.
Saint Louis at Tulane, 1:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Dayton, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 9 p.m.
Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.
NC State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
Clemson at Florida St., 2 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
NJIT at UCF, 12 p.m.
Stetson at VMI, 1 p.m.
FIU at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
North Florida at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Robert Morris at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
___
Oklahoma 82, North Texas 80
Southern Cal at TCU, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Baylor, 12 p.m.
West Virginia at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Texas at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.
Seton Hall at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Providence at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Florida at Butler, 12 p.m.
West Virginia at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Xavier, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Georgetown at SMU, 9:30 p.m.
Buffalo at DePaul, 5 p.m.
Seton Hall at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Montana St. 77, S. Dakota St. 70
North Dakota at Montana, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
CS Northridge at Portland St., 10:35 p.m.
Utah Valley at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Omaha at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.
North Dakota at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
High Point 70, Elon 66, OT
Howard 94, Hampton 91, OT
Longwood at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at SC State, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Radford, 4 p.m.
NC Central at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Furman, 2 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Iowa at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 12 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.
Illinois at Maryland, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
CS Northridge at Portland St., 10:35 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Hawaii at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Pacific at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
California Baptist at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Siena at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
