...

NCAA Basketball

December 6, 2019 3:01 am
 
4 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Maine 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) 84, Hartford 78

Saturday’s Games

Maine at CCSU, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Boston U. at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Quinnipiac, 5 p.m.

Brown at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Towson at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Hartford, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Tulane 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Memphis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Temple 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UCF 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Houston 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Wichita St. 95, Cent. Arkansas 69

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth at South Florida, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NJIT at UCF, 12 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 5 p.m.

Memphis at UAB, 5:30 p.m.

Missouri at Temple, 7:30 p.m.

Georgetown at SMU, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at South Carolina, 12 p.m.

Saint Louis at Tulane, 1:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Richmond 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Dayton 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
La Salle 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UMass 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Providence at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMass at Harvard, 1 p.m.

La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at St. Bonaventure, 2:30 p.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 3 p.m.

Davidson at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Delaware at George Washington, 4 p.m.

American U. at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at VCU, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Saint Louis at Tulane, 1:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Dayton, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Duke 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Florida St. 0 1 .000 7 2 .778
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
NC State 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Miami 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 4 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.

NC State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Clemson at Florida St., 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

NJIT at UCF, 12 p.m.

Stetson at VMI, 1 p.m.

FIU at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

North Florida at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Texas 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Baylor 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
TCU 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

___

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma 82, North Texas 80

Friday’s Games

Southern Cal at TCU, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Baylor, 12 p.m.

West Virginia at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Texas at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.

Seton Hall at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
St. John’s 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Creighton 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Marquette 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Villanova 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Georgetown 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Providence 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Friday’s Games

Providence at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Butler, 12 p.m.

West Virginia at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Georgetown at SMU, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Seton Hall at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
E. Washington 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Portland St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. 77, S. Dakota St. 70

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

CS Northridge at Portland St., 10:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah Valley at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Omaha at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Radford 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
High Point 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

High Point 70, Elon 66, OT

Howard 94, Hampton 91, OT

Saturday’s Games

Longwood at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at SC State, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Radford, 4 p.m.

NC Central at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Furman, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Michigan 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Illinois 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Purdue 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Northwestern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

Illinois at Maryland, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

CS Northridge at Portland St., 10:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Pacific at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

California Baptist at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Siena at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

