NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Vermont 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Hartford 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Maine 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine at CCSU, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Boston U. at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Quinnipiac, 5 p.m.

Brown at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Towson at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Hartford, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT SMU 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Tulane 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Memphis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Temple 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UConn 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UCF 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Houston 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 South Florida 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Friday’s Games

South Florida 63, Dartmouth 44

Saturday’s Games

NJIT at UCF, 12 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 5 p.m.

Memphis at UAB, 5:30 p.m.

Missouri at Temple, 7:30 p.m.

Georgetown at SMU, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at South Carolina, 12 p.m.

Saint Louis at Tulane, 1:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Richmond 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Dayton 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Fordham 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 La Salle 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UMass 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 George Washington 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Davidson 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island 75, Providence 61

Saturday’s Games

UMass at Harvard, 1 p.m.

La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at St. Bonaventure, 2:30 p.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 3 p.m.

Davidson at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Delaware at George Washington, 4 p.m.

American U. at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at VCU, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Saint Louis at Tulane, 1:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Dayton, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

Columbia at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 2 0 1.000 9 0 1.000 Duke 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667 Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 7 3 .700 Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 6 3 .667 Florida St. 0 1 .000 7 2 .778 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 2 .750 NC State 0 1 .000 6 2 .750 Miami 0 1 .000 5 3 .625 Clemson 0 1 .000 5 3 .625 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 5 4 .556 Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 4 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Duke 77, Virginia Tech 63

Louisville 64, Pittsburgh 46

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 12 p.m.

NC State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Clemson at Florida St., 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Stetson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

NJIT at UCF, 12 p.m.

Stetson at VMI, 1 p.m.

FIU at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

North Florida at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Texas 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Baylor 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 TCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Cal 80, TCU 78

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Baylor, 12 p.m.

West Virginia at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Texas at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.

Seton Hall at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 St. John’s 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Creighton 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Marquette 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Villanova 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Georgetown 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Providence 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Rhode Island 75, Providence 61

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Butler, 12 p.m.

West Virginia at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Georgetown at SMU, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Seton Hall at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 E. Washington 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 S. Utah 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Montana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Portland St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Montana 77, North Dakota 70

Pepperdine 77, Idaho St. 65

Portland St. 73, CS Northridge 67

Saturday’s Games

Utah Valley at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Omaha at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Radford 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Hampton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 High Point 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Longwood at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at SC State, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Radford, 4 p.m.

NC Central at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Furman, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Maryland 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Illinois 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Purdue 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Northwestern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Iowa 0 1 .000 6 3 .667

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan 103, Iowa 91

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

Illinois at Maryland, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

Minnesota at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

Portland St. 73, CS Northridge 67

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Pacific at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

California Baptist at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Siena at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

