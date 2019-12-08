NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Maine 66, CCSU 64
Mass.-Lowell 94, St. Francis (NY) 63
St. Francis (Pa.) 63, UMBC 60
Binghamton 84, Boston U. 79, OT
Quinnipiac 75, New Hampshire 67
Stony Brook 79, Brown 63
Bucknell 65, Albany (NY) 64
Vermont 55, Towson 38
Sacred Heart at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Towson, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
UCF 78, NJIT 65
Arkansas St. 66, Tulsa 63
Xavier 73, Cincinnati 66
Memphis 65, UAB 57
Missouri 64, Temple 54
Georgetown 91, SMU 74
Houston at South Carolina, 12 p.m.
Saint Louis at Tulane, 1:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Temple, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at UCF, 8 p.m.
UConn at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Harvard 89, UMass 55
La Salle 71, Drexel 63
Manhattan 54, Fordham 53, OT
St. Bonaventure 73, Hofstra 45
Villanova 78, Saint Joseph’s 66
Davidson 70, Northeastern 63
George Washington 66, Delaware 56
George Mason 68, American U. 53
VCU 69, Old Dominion 57
Saint Louis at Tulane, 1:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Dayton, 4 p.m.
Columbia at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Fordham, 12 p.m.
Coppin St. at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Temple, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|NC State
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
___
Syracuse 97, Georgia Tech 63
NC State 91, Wake Forest 82
Boston College 73, Notre Dame 72
Clemson at Florida St., 2 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Texas Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
UCF 78, NJIT 65
VMI 88, Stetson 61
FIU 84, Kennesaw St. 81
Austin Peay 90, North Florida 83
Jacksonville 82, Bethune-Cookman 60
Robert Morris 64, Florida Gulf Coast 59
Grand Canyon at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
___
Baylor 63, Arizona 58
St. John’s 70, West Virginia 68
Kansas 72, Colorado 58
Marquette 73, Kansas St. 65
Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Texas at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.
Seton Hall at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
Texas Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Butler at Baylor, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
___
Butler 76, Florida 62
St. John’s 70, West Virginia 68
Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
Villanova 78, Saint Joseph’s 66
Xavier 73, Cincinnati 66
Marquette 73, Kansas St. 65
Georgetown 91, SMU 74
Buffalo at DePaul, 5 p.m.
Seton Hall at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
Brown at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Butler at Baylor, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
S. Utah 73, Utah Valley 72
Sacramento St. 62, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
Omaha at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.
North Dakota at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Morgan St. 73, Longwood 65
SC State 80, Presbyterian 68
W. Carolina 78, UNC-Asheville 77
UNC-Greensboro 60, Radford 58
Charleston Southern 58, NC Central 53
Hampton 64, Norfolk St. 53
Wofford 81, Gardner-Webb 77
Coastal Carolina 92, Winthrop 88
SC-Upstate at Furman, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at St. Francis (NY), 3 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Maryland
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
___
Ohio St. 106, Penn St. 74
Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
Wisconsin 84, Indiana 64
Maryland 59, Illinois 58
Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Maryland at Penn St., 7 p.m.
UConn at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
UC Santa Barbara 72, Texas-Arlington 68
Oregon 89, Hawaii 64
Pacific 65, Long Beach St. 46
UC Davis 66, N. Illinois 57
Sacramento St. 62, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
California Baptist 68, UC Irvine 60
Cal Poly 70, Siena 66
