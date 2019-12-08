Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

December 8, 2019 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Maine 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine 66, CCSU 64

Mass.-Lowell 94, St. Francis (NY) 63

St. Francis (Pa.) 63, UMBC 60

Binghamton 84, Boston U. 79, OT

Quinnipiac 75, New Hampshire 67

Stony Brook 79, Brown 63

Bucknell 65, Albany (NY) 64

Vermont 55, Towson 38

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Albany (NY) at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Towson, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Memphis 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Tulane 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Tulsa 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UConn 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UCF 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Temple 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Houston 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

UCF 78, NJIT 65

Arkansas St. 66, Tulsa 63

Xavier 73, Cincinnati 66

Memphis 65, UAB 57

Missouri 64, Temple 54

Georgetown 91, SMU 74

Sunday’s Games

Houston at South Carolina, 12 p.m.

Saint Louis at Tulane, 1:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Saint Joseph’s at Temple, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at UCF, 8 p.m.

UConn at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Richmond 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Dayton 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
VCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 89, UMass 55

La Salle 71, Drexel 63

Manhattan 54, Fordham 53, OT

St. Bonaventure 73, Hofstra 45

Villanova 78, Saint Joseph’s 66

Davidson 70, Northeastern 63

George Washington 66, Delaware 56

George Mason 68, American U. 53

VCU 69, Old Dominion 57

Sunday’s Games

Saint Louis at Tulane, 1:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Dayton, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

Columbia at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Bryant at Fordham, 12 p.m.

Coppin St. at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Temple, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 2 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Boston College 2 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Duke 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
NC State 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Syracuse 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Florida St. 0 1 .000 7 2 .778
Miami 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 6 3 .667
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 97, Georgia Tech 63

NC State 91, Wake Forest 82

Boston College 73, Notre Dame 72

Sunday’s Games

Clemson at Florida St., 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Texas Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

UCF 78, NJIT 65

VMI 88, Stetson 61

FIU 84, Kennesaw St. 81

Austin Peay 90, North Florida 83

Jacksonville 82, Bethune-Cookman 60

Robert Morris 64, Florida Gulf Coast 59

Sunday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Baylor 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Kansas 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Texas 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
TCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 63, Arizona 58

St. John’s 70, West Virginia 68

Kansas 72, Colorado 58

Marquette 73, Kansas St. 65

Sunday’s Games

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Texas at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.

Seton Hall at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Texas Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Butler at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Villanova 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Providence 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Butler 76, Florida 62

St. John’s 70, West Virginia 68

Creighton 95, Nebraska 76

Villanova 78, Saint Joseph’s 66

Xavier 73, Cincinnati 66

Marquette 73, Kansas St. 65

Georgetown 91, SMU 74

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Seton Hall at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Brown at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Butler at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
E. Washington 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Portland St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Weber St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 73, Utah Valley 72

Sacramento St. 62, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

Sunday’s Games

Omaha at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Radford 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
High Point 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 73, Longwood 65

SC State 80, Presbyterian 68

W. Carolina 78, UNC-Asheville 77

UNC-Greensboro 60, Radford 58

Charleston Southern 58, NC Central 53

Hampton 64, Norfolk St. 53

Wofford 81, Gardner-Webb 77

Coastal Carolina 92, Winthrop 88

Sunday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Furman, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Presbyterian at St. Francis (NY), 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 1 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Michigan 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Wisconsin 1 0 1.000 5 4 .556
Rutgers 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Purdue 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Northwestern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Indiana 0 1 .000 8 1 .889
Penn St. 0 1 .000 7 2 .778
Illinois 0 1 .000 6 3 .667
Iowa 0 1 .000 6 3 .667

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 106, Penn St. 74

Creighton 95, Nebraska 76

Wisconsin 84, Indiana 64

Maryland 59, Illinois 58

Sunday’s Games

Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

Minnesota at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Maryland at Penn St., 7 p.m.

UConn at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 72, Texas-Arlington 68

Oregon 89, Hawaii 64

Pacific 65, Long Beach St. 46

UC Davis 66, N. Illinois 57

Sacramento St. 62, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

California Baptist 68, UC Irvine 60

Cal Poly 70, Siena 66

