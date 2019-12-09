Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

December 9, 2019
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Maine 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Sunday, Dec. 8

Sacred Heart 79, Hartford 62

Tuesday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Towson, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dartmouth at Maine, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Memphis 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Tulsa 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Tulane 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UConn 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UCF 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Temple 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Houston 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Sunday, Dec. 8

Houston 76, South Carolina 56

Saint Louis 86, Tulane 62

Wichita St. 80, Oklahoma St. 61

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Temple, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at UCF, 8 p.m.

UConn at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Richmond 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Dayton 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
VCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Sunday, Dec. 8

Saint Louis 86, Tulane 62

Richmond 75, South Alabama 57

Dayton 78, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68

Monday’s Games

Columbia at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bryant at Fordham, 12 p.m.

Coppin St. at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Temple, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Yale at UMass, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 2 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Virginia 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Boston College 2 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Duke 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Florida St. 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
NC State 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
North Carolina 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Syracuse 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Miami 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 6 3 .667
Clemson 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Sunday, Dec. 8

Florida St. 72, Clemson 53

Virginia 56, North Carolina 47

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at Virginia Tech, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Sunday, Dec. 8

Liberty 70, Grand Canyon 61

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Baylor 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Kansas 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
TCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

___

Sunday, Dec. 8

Wichita St. 80, Oklahoma St. 61

Texas 60, Texas A&M 50

Iowa St. 76, Seton Hall 66

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Butler at Baylor, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Winthrop at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Butler 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
DePaul 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Xavier 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Villanova 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Providence 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Sunday, Dec. 8

Buffalo 74, DePaul 69

Iowa St. 76, Seton Hall 66

Tuesday’s Games

Brown at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Butler at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Portland St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Weber St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Sunday, Dec. 8

N. Arizona 73, Omaha 65

E. Washington 98, North Dakota 82

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Radford 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
High Point 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Sunday, Dec. 8

Furman 84, SC-Upstate 72

Tuesday’s Games

Presbyterian at St. Francis (NY), 3 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at SC State, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maryland 1 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Michigan 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Purdue 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Michigan St. 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Wisconsin 1 0 1.000 5 4 .556
Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Indiana 0 1 .000 8 1 .889
Penn St. 0 1 .000 7 2 .778
Illinois 0 1 .000 6 3 .667
Iowa 0 1 .000 6 3 .667
Rutgers 0 1 .000 6 3 .667
Northwestern 0 1 .000 4 4 .500

___

Sunday, Dec. 8

Purdue 58, Northwestern 44

Michigan St. 77, Rutgers 65

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Maryland at Penn St., 7 p.m.

UConn at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

