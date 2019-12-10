NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UMBC 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Hartford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Maine 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Towson, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dartmouth at Maine, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT SMU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Memphis 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Tulsa 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Tulane 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 UConn 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UCF 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Temple 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Houston 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 South Florida 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Temple, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at UCF, 8 p.m.

UConn at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Richmond 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Dayton 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 VCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 La Salle 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Fordham 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UMass 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Davidson 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Duquesne 90, Columbia 54

Tuesday’s Games

Bryant at Fordham, 12 p.m.

Coppin St. at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Temple, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Yale at UMass, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 2 0 1.000 9 0 1.000 Virginia 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Boston College 2 0 1.000 5 5 .500 Duke 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Florida St. 1 1 .500 8 2 .800 NC State 1 1 .500 7 2 .778 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 7 3 .700 Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 6 3 .667 North Carolina 1 1 .500 6 3 .667 Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 3 .571 Syracuse 1 1 .500 5 4 .556 Miami 0 1 .000 5 3 .625 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 6 3 .667 Clemson 0 2 .000 5 4 .556 Wake Forest 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at Virginia Tech, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Stetson 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 10 .167 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Baylor 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Kansas 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 TCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Butler at Baylor, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Winthrop at TCU, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Butler 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 DePaul 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Xavier 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Creighton 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Villanova 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Providence 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Brown at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Butler at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 E. Washington 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Montana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Portland St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Weber St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Radford 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 High Point 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Presbyterian at St. Francis (NY), 3 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at SC State, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Maryland 1 0 1.000 10 0 1.000 Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 9 0 1.000 Michigan 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Purdue 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Michigan St. 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Wisconsin 1 0 1.000 5 4 .556 Iowa 1 1 .500 7 3 .700 Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Indiana 0 1 .000 8 1 .889 Penn St. 0 1 .000 7 2 .778 Illinois 0 1 .000 6 3 .667 Rutgers 0 1 .000 6 3 .667 Northwestern 0 1 .000 4 4 .500 Minnesota 0 1 .000 4 5 .444

___

Monday’s Games

Iowa 72, Minnesota 52

Tuesday’s Games

Maryland at Penn St., 7 p.m.

UConn at Indiana, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

