Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

December 11, 2019 3:01 am
 
2 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Maine 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston College 72, Albany (NY) 51

Hofstra 71, Stony Brook 63

Towson 77, UMBC 71

Advertisement
Wednesday’s Games

Dartmouth at Maine, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Memphis 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Tulsa 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Tulane 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UCF 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Temple 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Houston 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UConn 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Tuesday’s Games

Temple 108, Saint Joseph’s 61

UCF 79, Green Bay 66

Indiana 57, UConn 54

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Texas-Arlington at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Richmond 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Dayton 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
VCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bryant 69, Fordham 61

Davidson 88, Coppin St. 52

Temple 108, Saint Joseph’s 61

Wednesday’s Games

Yale at UMass, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Virginia 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Boston College 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Duke 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Florida St. 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
NC State 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
North Carolina 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Syracuse 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Miami 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
Clemson 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech 70, Louisville 57

Boston College 72, Albany (NY) 51

Notre Dame 110, Detroit 71

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at Virginia Tech, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Baylor 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Kansas 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Texas 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
TCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech 70, Louisville 57

Kansas 95, Milwaukee 68

Baylor 53, Butler 52

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Winthrop at TCU, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Butler 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Xavier 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Villanova 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Providence 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. John’s 82, Brown 71

Baylor 53, Butler 52

Friday’s Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Creighton, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Portland St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Weber St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Radford 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
High Point 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) 64, Presbyterian 63

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at SC State, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Michigan 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Purdue 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Michigan St. 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Wisconsin 1 0 1.000 5 4 .556
Maryland 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Penn St. 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Iowa 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Indiana 0 1 .000 9 1 .900
Illinois 0 1 .000 6 3 .667
Rutgers 0 1 .000 6 3 .667
Northwestern 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Minnesota 0 1 .000 4 5 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

Penn St. 76, Maryland 69

Indiana 57, UConn 54

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Nebraska at Indiana, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia