NCAA Basketball

December 12, 2019 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Maine 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

Dartmouth 77, Maine 44

Mass.-Lowell 72, NJIT 66

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Providence, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Memphis 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Tulane 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UCF 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Temple 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Houston 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UConn 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa 69, Boise St. 56

Houston 71, Texas-Arlington 63

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at Arkansas, 1:30 p.m.

Memphis at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

Colgate at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Richmond 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Dayton 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
VCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Yale 83, UMass 80, OT

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Radford, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Richmond, 5 p.m.

Drake at Dayton, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Virginia 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Boston College 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Duke 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Florida St. 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
NC State 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
North Carolina 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Syracuse 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Miami 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
Clemson 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 63, Chattanooga 58

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Louisville, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Miami, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.

Xavier at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Kentucky, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 72, NJIT 66

Friday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NJIT at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

North Florida at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Liberty at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Baylor 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Kansas 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Texas 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
TCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas St. 86, Alabama St. 41

TCU 70, Winthrop 60

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Mississippi St., 11:30 a.m.

Nicholls at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Texas, 2 p.m.

Lamar at TCU, 3 p.m.

Kansas at UMKC, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Butler 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Xavier 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Villanova 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Providence 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Creighton, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. at Butler, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Villanova, 2 p.m.

UIC at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Stony Brook at Providence, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Portland St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Weber St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. at Utah, 4 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Utah Valley, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Radford 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
High Point 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

SC State 90, UNC-Asheville 85, OT

TCU 70, Winthrop 60

Friday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Radford, 2 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

High Point at FAU, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at Furman, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Purdue 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Michigan St. 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Maryland 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Penn St. 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Michigan 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Illinois 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Iowa 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Rutgers 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Indiana 0 1 .000 9 1 .900
Northwestern 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Minnesota 0 1 .000 4 5 .444

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers 72, Wisconsin 65

Illinois 71, Michigan 62

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Nebraska at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Oakland, 12 p.m.

Oregon at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Alabama at Penn St., 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at Illinois, 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 71, CS Northridge 62

San Diego 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 54

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Cal St.-Fullerton, 5 p.m.

Fresno St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at San Diego, 10 p.m.

