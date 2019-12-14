NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Hartford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Maine 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Providence, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Maine, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at UMBC, 1:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT SMU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Memphis 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Tulane 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 UCF 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Temple 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Houston 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 UConn 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 South Florida 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at Arkansas, 1:30 p.m.

Memphis at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

Colgate at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart at UCF, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Houston, 3 p.m.

Drexel at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Richmond 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Dayton 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 VCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 La Salle 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Fordham 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Davidson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UMass 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Radford, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Richmond, 5 p.m.

Drake at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Virginia 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Boston College 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545 Duke 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Florida St. 1 1 .500 8 2 .800 NC State 1 1 .500 7 2 .778 Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 7 3 .700 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 7 3 .700 North Carolina 1 1 .500 6 3 .667 Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 3 .571 Syracuse 1 1 .500 5 4 .556 Miami 0 1 .000 5 3 .625 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 7 3 .700 Clemson 0 2 .000 5 4 .556 Wake Forest 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Louisville, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Miami, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.

Xavier at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CCSU at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.

NC State at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.

Wofford at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson, 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

N. Illinois at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Stetson 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 10 .167 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 85, Gardner-Webb 61

Saturday’s Games

NJIT at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

North Florida at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Liberty at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Longwood at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Kennesaw St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Baylor 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Kansas 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Texas 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 West Virginia 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 TCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Kansas St., 11:30 a.m.

Nicholls at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Texas, 2 p.m.

Lamar at TCU, 3 p.m.

UMKC at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Houston, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Southern Miss. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Butler 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Xavier 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Creighton 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Villanova 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Providence 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Creighton 89, Texas Rio Grande Valley 58

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. at Butler, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Villanova, 2 p.m.

UIC at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Stony Brook at Providence, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 E. Washington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 S. Utah 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Montana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Weber St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. at Utah, 4 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Utah Valley, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Montana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Idaho St., 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Radford 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 High Point 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 85, Gardner-Webb 61

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Radford, 2 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

High Point at FAU, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at Furman, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.

Longwood at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Charleston Southern at James Madison, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 9 0 1.000 Purdue 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Michigan St. 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Indiana 1 1 .500 10 1 .909 Maryland 1 1 .500 10 1 .909 Penn St. 1 1 .500 8 2 .800 Michigan 1 1 .500 8 2 .800 Iowa 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Illinois 1 1 .500 7 3 .700 Rutgers 1 1 .500 7 3 .700 Wisconsin 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Northwestern 0 1 .000 4 4 .500 Minnesota 0 1 .000 4 5 .444 Nebraska 0 1 .000 4 6 .400

___

Friday’s Games

Indiana 96, Nebraska 90, OT

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Oakland, 12 p.m.

Oregon at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Alabama at Penn St., 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at Illinois, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Purdue at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Cal St.-Fullerton, 5 p.m.

Fresno St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at Washington St., 4:30 p.m.

CS Northridge at Pacific, 6 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.

Samford at Hawaii, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Kent St. at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Idaho St., 9:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

