The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

December 15, 2019 12:01 am
 
4 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Maine 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Hartford 71, Wagner 63

Albany (NY) 84, Niagara 80

Providence 82, Stony Brook 78

Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Maine, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at UMBC, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

UMBC at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Memphis 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
SMU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Tulane 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UCF 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Temple 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Houston 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UConn 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
East Carolina 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas 98, Tulsa 79

Memphis 51, Tennessee 47

East Carolina 79, Campbell 67

Wichita St. 80, Oklahoma 75

Colgate 67, Cincinnati 66

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart at UCF, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Houston, 3 p.m.

Drexel at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Md.-Eastern Shore at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Temple at Miami, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Richmond 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
VCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
La Salle 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

La Salle 85, Morgan St. 68

Duquesne 71, Radford 49

Auburn 67, Saint Louis 61

Richmond 78, Coll. of Charleston 71

Dayton 78, Drake 47

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

North Texas at Dayton, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 2 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Virginia 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Boston College 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Duke 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Florida St. 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
NC State 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
North Carolina 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Syracuse 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
Miami 0 1 .000 6 3 .667
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 3 .727
Clemson 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 99, E. Kentucky 67

Georgetown 89, Syracuse 79

Miami 88, Alabama A&M 74

Notre Dame 75, UCLA 61

Wake Forest 80, Xavier 78

Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53

Sunday’s Games

CCSU at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.

NC State at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.

Wofford at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson, 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

N. Illinois at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

North Florida at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Temple at Miami, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) 73, NJIT 71

North Florida 72, Southern Miss. 69

Liberty 61, Vanderbilt 56

Sunday’s Games

Longwood at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Kennesaw St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Stetson at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama at UAB, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Texas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Baylor 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
TCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 67, Kansas St. 61

West Virginia 83, Nicholls 57

Texas 87, Cent. Michigan 76

TCU 79, Lamar 50

Kansas 98, UMKC 57

Wichita St. 80, Oklahoma 75

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Houston, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Southern Miss. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Oklahoma at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Butler 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Xavier 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Creighton 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Villanova 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Providence 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

Butler 66, Southern U. 41

Georgetown 89, Syracuse 79

DePaul 86, UIC 65

Villanova 78, Delaware 70

Wake Forest 80, Xavier 78

Rutgers 68, Seton Hall 48

Providence 82, Stony Brook 78

Tuesday, Dec. 17

UMBC at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Providence, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
S. Utah 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Weber St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah 60, Weber St. 49

S. Utah 62, UC Santa Barbara 61

Santa Clara 60, Sacramento St. 58

Idaho 76, CS Bakersfield 70, OT

N. Colorado 74, Wyoming 53

N. Arizona 79, Utah Valley 73

Monday, Dec. 16

Montana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Idaho St., 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Denver at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Omaha at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Radford 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
High Point 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 91, UT Martin 72

Duquesne 71, Radford 49

East Carolina 79, Campbell 67

FAU 81, High Point 64

Furman 80, Winthrop 73

Sunday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.

Longwood at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Charleston Southern at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

SIU-Edwardsville at Winthrop, 11 a.m.

Stetson at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Michigan St. 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Purdue 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Indiana 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Maryland 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Penn St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Illinois 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Iowa 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Rutgers 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Michigan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Northwestern 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Minnesota 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Nebraska 0 1 .000 4 6 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 72, Oakland 49

Oregon 71, Michigan 70, OT

Penn St. 73, Alabama 71

Rutgers 68, Seton Hall 48

Illinois 69, Old Dominion 55

Sunday’s Games

Purdue at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

SE Missouri at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Purdue at Ohio, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 62, UC Santa Barbara 61

San Francisco 91, Cal St.-Fullerton 69

Fresno St. 62, Cal Poly 37

UC Davis at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at Washington St., 4:30 p.m.

CS Northridge at Pacific, 6 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.

Samford at Hawaii, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Kent St. at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Idaho St., 9:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

