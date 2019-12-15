NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Maine 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Hartford 71, Wagner 63

Albany (NY) 84, Niagara 80

Providence 82, Stony Brook 78

Advertisement

Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Maine, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at UMBC, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

UMBC at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Wichita St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Memphis 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 SMU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Tulane 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 UCF 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Temple 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Houston 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UConn 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 South Florida 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 East Carolina 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas 98, Tulsa 79

Memphis 51, Tennessee 47

East Carolina 79, Campbell 67

Wichita St. 80, Oklahoma 75

Colgate 67, Cincinnati 66

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart at UCF, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Houston, 3 p.m.

Drexel at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Md.-Eastern Shore at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Temple at Miami, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Richmond 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Dayton 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 VCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 La Salle 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Fordham 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Davidson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UMass 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

La Salle 85, Morgan St. 68

Duquesne 71, Radford 49

Auburn 67, Saint Louis 61

Richmond 78, Coll. of Charleston 71

Dayton 78, Drake 47

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

North Texas at Dayton, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 2 0 1.000 10 1 .909 Virginia 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Boston College 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545 Duke 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Florida St. 1 1 .500 8 2 .800 NC State 1 1 .500 7 2 .778 Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 7 3 .700 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 7 3 .700 North Carolina 1 1 .500 6 3 .667 Syracuse 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 4 .500 Miami 0 1 .000 6 3 .667 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 3 .727 Clemson 0 2 .000 5 4 .556 Wake Forest 0 2 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 99, E. Kentucky 67

Georgetown 89, Syracuse 79

Miami 88, Alabama A&M 74

Notre Dame 75, UCLA 61

Wake Forest 80, Xavier 78

Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53

Sunday’s Games

CCSU at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.

NC State at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.

Wofford at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson, 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

N. Illinois at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

North Florida at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Temple at Miami, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Stetson 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 10 .167 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) 73, NJIT 71

North Florida 72, Southern Miss. 69

Liberty 61, Vanderbilt 56

Sunday’s Games

Longwood at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Kennesaw St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Stetson at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama at UAB, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Texas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Baylor 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 TCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 67, Kansas St. 61

West Virginia 83, Nicholls 57

Texas 87, Cent. Michigan 76

TCU 79, Lamar 50

Kansas 98, UMKC 57

Wichita St. 80, Oklahoma 75

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Houston, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Southern Miss. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Oklahoma at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Butler 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Xavier 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Creighton 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Villanova 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Providence 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

Butler 66, Southern U. 41

Georgetown 89, Syracuse 79

DePaul 86, UIC 65

Villanova 78, Delaware 70

Wake Forest 80, Xavier 78

Rutgers 68, Seton Hall 48

Providence 82, Stony Brook 78

Tuesday, Dec. 17

UMBC at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Providence, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 E. Washington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 S. Utah 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Montana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Idaho 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Weber St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah 60, Weber St. 49

S. Utah 62, UC Santa Barbara 61

Santa Clara 60, Sacramento St. 58

Idaho 76, CS Bakersfield 70, OT

N. Colorado 74, Wyoming 53

N. Arizona 79, Utah Valley 73

Monday, Dec. 16

Montana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Idaho St., 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Denver at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Omaha at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Radford 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 High Point 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 91, UT Martin 72

Duquesne 71, Radford 49

East Carolina 79, Campbell 67

FAU 81, High Point 64

Furman 80, Winthrop 73

Sunday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.

Longwood at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Charleston Southern at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

SIU-Edwardsville at Winthrop, 11 a.m.

Stetson at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 9 0 1.000 Michigan St. 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Purdue 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Indiana 1 1 .500 10 1 .909 Maryland 1 1 .500 10 1 .909 Penn St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Illinois 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Iowa 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Rutgers 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Michigan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Wisconsin 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Northwestern 0 1 .000 4 4 .500 Minnesota 0 1 .000 4 5 .444 Nebraska 0 1 .000 4 6 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 72, Oakland 49

Oregon 71, Michigan 70, OT

Penn St. 73, Alabama 71

Rutgers 68, Seton Hall 48

Illinois 69, Old Dominion 55

Sunday’s Games

Purdue at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

SE Missouri at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Purdue at Ohio, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Hawaii 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 62, UC Santa Barbara 61

San Francisco 91, Cal St.-Fullerton 69

Fresno St. 62, Cal Poly 37

UC Davis at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside at Washington St., 4:30 p.m.

CS Northridge at Pacific, 6 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.

Samford at Hawaii, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Kent St. at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Idaho St., 9:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.