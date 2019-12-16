Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCAA Basketball

December 16, 2019 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Maine 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac 81, Maine 61

UMBC 86, Coppin St. 77

Tuesday, Dec. 17

UMBC at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Stony Brook at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

        New Hampshire at Marist, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Marist, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Youngstown St., 7:45 p.m.

Albany (NY) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Memphis 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
SMU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
UCF 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Tulane 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Temple 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Houston 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UConn 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
East Carolina 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Sunday’s Games

UCF 76, Sacred Heart 65

        Oklahoma St. 61, Houston 55

Oklahoma St. 61, Houston 55

South Florida 81, Drexel 61

Monday, Dec. 16

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Md.-Eastern Shore at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Temple at Miami, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at UConn, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Utah St., 7:45 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Richmond 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
VCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
La Salle 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee St. 66, Fordham 61

VCU 61, Missouri St. 51

Tuesday, Dec. 17

North Texas at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Niagara at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Wagner at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

VCU at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 2 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Virginia 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Boston College 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Duke 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Florida St. 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
NC State 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
North Carolina 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Syracuse 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
Miami 0 1 .000 6 3 .667
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 3 .727
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Clemson 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston College 74, CCSU 55

Virginia Tech 73, Gardner-Webb 46

NC State 80, UNC-Greensboro 77

Wofford 68, North Carolina 64

South Carolina 67, Clemson 54

Monday, Dec. 16

N. Illinois at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

North Florida at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Temple at Miami, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Stony Brook at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Louisville, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Sunday’s Games

Longwood 76, Stetson 72

Monday, Dec. 16

Kennesaw St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Stetson at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama at UAB, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Texas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Baylor 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
TCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 61, Houston 55

Monday, Dec. 16

Southern Miss. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Oklahoma at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

UT Martin at Baylor, 10 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Butler 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Xavier 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Creighton 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Villanova 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Providence 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Tuesday, Dec. 17

UMBC at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Providence, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

W. Carolina at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
S. Utah 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Weber St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Monday, Dec. 16

Montana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Idaho St., 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Denver at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Omaha at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Montana at Oregon, 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Radford 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
High Point 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

Virginia Tech 73, Gardner-Webb 46

Longwood 76, Stetson 72

Monday, Dec. 16

Charleston Southern at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

SIU-Edwardsville at Winthrop, 11 a.m.

Stetson at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at High Point, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.

Radford at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Hampton at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Indiana 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Maryland 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Ohio St. 1 1 .500 9 1 .900
Penn St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Illinois 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Iowa 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Rutgers 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Michigan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Purdue 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Minnesota 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 6 .455
Northwestern 0 1 .000 5 4 .556

___

Sunday’s Games

Nebraska 70, Purdue 56

Northwestern 72, SIU-Edwardsville 54

Minnesota 84, Ohio St. 71

Tuesday, Dec. 17

SE Missouri at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Purdue at Ohio, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Michigan St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Hawaii 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Washington St. 70, UC Riverside 56

Pacific 79, CS Northridge 73

Southern Cal 87, Long Beach St. 76

Hawaii 94, Samford 73

Monday, Dec. 16

Kent St. at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Idaho St., 9:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

