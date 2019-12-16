NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 UMBC 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Maine 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac 81, Maine 61

UMBC 86, Coppin St. 77

Tuesday, Dec. 17

UMBC at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Stony Brook at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Marist, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Youngstown St., 7:45 p.m.

Albany (NY) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Wichita St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Memphis 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 SMU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 UCF 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Tulane 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Temple 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Houston 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 UConn 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 South Florida 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 East Carolina 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Sunday’s Games

UCF 76, Sacred Heart 65

Oklahoma St. 61, Houston 55

South Florida 81, Drexel 61

Monday, Dec. 16

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Md.-Eastern Shore at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Temple at Miami, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at UConn, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Utah St., 7:45 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Richmond 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Dayton 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 VCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 La Salle 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Fordham 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Davidson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UMass 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee St. 66, Fordham 61

VCU 61, Missouri St. 51

Tuesday, Dec. 17

North Texas at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Niagara at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Wagner at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

VCU at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 2 0 1.000 10 1 .909 Virginia 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Boston College 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Duke 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Florida St. 1 1 .500 8 2 .800 NC State 1 1 .500 8 2 .800 Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 7 3 .700 North Carolina 1 1 .500 6 4 .600 Syracuse 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 4 .500 Miami 0 1 .000 6 3 .667 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 3 .727 Wake Forest 0 2 .000 6 5 .545 Clemson 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston College 74, CCSU 55

Virginia Tech 73, Gardner-Webb 46

NC State 80, UNC-Greensboro 77

Wofford 68, North Carolina 64

South Carolina 67, Clemson 54

Monday, Dec. 16

N. Illinois at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

North Florida at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Temple at Miami, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Stony Brook at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Louisville, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Stetson 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 10 .167 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Sunday’s Games

Longwood 76, Stetson 72

Monday, Dec. 16

Kennesaw St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Stetson at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama at UAB, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Texas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Baylor 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 TCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 61, Houston 55

Monday, Dec. 16

Southern Miss. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Oklahoma at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

UT Martin at Baylor, 10 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Butler 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Xavier 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Creighton 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Villanova 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Providence 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Tuesday, Dec. 17

UMBC at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Providence, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

W. Carolina at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 E. Washington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 S. Utah 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Montana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Idaho 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Weber St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Monday, Dec. 16

Montana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Idaho St., 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Denver at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Omaha at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Montana at Oregon, 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Longwood 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Radford 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 High Point 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

Virginia Tech 73, Gardner-Webb 46

Longwood 76, Stetson 72

Monday, Dec. 16

Charleston Southern at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

SIU-Edwardsville at Winthrop, 11 a.m.

Stetson at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at High Point, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.

Radford at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Hampton at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Indiana 1 1 .500 10 1 .909 Maryland 1 1 .500 10 1 .909 Ohio St. 1 1 .500 9 1 .900 Penn St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Illinois 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Iowa 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Rutgers 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Michigan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Purdue 1 1 .500 6 4 .600 Wisconsin 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Minnesota 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 6 .455 Northwestern 0 1 .000 5 4 .556

___

Sunday’s Games

Nebraska 70, Purdue 56

Northwestern 72, SIU-Edwardsville 54

Minnesota 84, Ohio St. 71

Tuesday, Dec. 17

SE Missouri at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Purdue at Ohio, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Michigan St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Hawaii 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Washington St. 70, UC Riverside 56

Pacific 79, CS Northridge 73

Southern Cal 87, Long Beach St. 76

Hawaii 94, Samford 73

Monday, Dec. 16

Kent St. at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Idaho St., 9:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.