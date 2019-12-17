Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

December 17, 2019 12:01 am
 
4 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Maine 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

UMBC at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Marist, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Youngstown St., 7:45 p.m.

Albany (NY) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Memphis 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
SMU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Tulane 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
UCF 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Temple 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Houston 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UConn 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
East Carolina 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Monday’s Games

Tulane 68, Alcorn St. 57

Tuesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Temple at Miami, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at UConn, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Utah St., 7:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Richmond 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
VCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
La Salle 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

North Texas at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Niagara at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Wagner at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

VCU at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

William & Mary at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 2 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Virginia 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Boston College 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Duke 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Florida St. 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
NC State 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
North Carolina 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Syracuse 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
Miami 0 1 .000 6 3 .667
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 3 .727
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Clemson 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 59, N. Illinois 50

Tuesday’s Games

North Florida at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Temple at Miami, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Louisville, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wofford at Duke, 7 p.m.

NC State at Auburn, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Monday’s Games

Murray St. 74, Kennesaw St. 38

Tuesday’s Games

Stetson at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama at UAB, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Texas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Baylor 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
TCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Monday’s Games

Texas Tech 71, Southern Miss. 65

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UT Martin at Baylor, 10 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Butler 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Xavier 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Creighton 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Villanova 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Georgetown 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Providence 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Tuesday’s Games

UMBC at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Providence, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Carolina at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
E. Washington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
S. Utah 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Weber St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Monday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 79, Montana St. 65

UC Santa Barbara 74, Idaho St. 68, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Denver at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Omaha at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Montana at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Portland St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Radford 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
High Point 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Monday’s Games

James Madison 81, Charleston Southern 60

Tuesday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Winthrop, 11 a.m.

Stetson at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at High Point, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.

Radford at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Hampton at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

The Citadel at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Indiana 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Maryland 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Ohio St. 1 1 .500 9 1 .900
Penn St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Illinois 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Iowa 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Rutgers 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Michigan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Purdue 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Minnesota 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 6 .455
Northwestern 0 1 .000 5 4 .556

___

Tuesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Purdue at Ohio, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Hawaii 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Monday’s Games

UC Irvine 74, Kent St. 68

UC Santa Barbara 74, Idaho St. 68, OT

UC Davis 67, Loyola Marymount 65

Tuesday’s Games

UC Irvine at UTEP, 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

