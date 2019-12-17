NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
UMBC at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Marist, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Youngstown St., 7:45 p.m.
Albany (NY) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Tulane 68, Alcorn St. 57
Md.-Eastern Shore at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Temple at Miami, 9:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at UConn, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Utah St., 7:45 p.m.
UTEP at Houston, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
North Texas at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Niagara at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Wagner at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
VCU at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Virginia
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Boston College
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|NC State
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Clemson
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
___
Pittsburgh 59, N. Illinois 50
North Florida at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.
Temple at Miami, 9:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Louisville, 8:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Wofford at Duke, 7 p.m.
NC State at Auburn, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Murray St. 74, Kennesaw St. 38
Stetson at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
North Alabama at UAB, 8 p.m.
North Florida at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
___
Texas Tech 71, Southern Miss. 65
Oklahoma at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Baylor, 10 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
UMBC at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Florida at Providence, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Marquette, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
DePaul at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.
Maryland at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
N. Dakota St. 79, Montana St. 65
UC Santa Barbara 74, Idaho St. 68, OT
Denver at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Omaha at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
Portland St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Montana at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Montana St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Portland St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
James Madison 81, Charleston Southern 60
SIU-Edwardsville at Winthrop, 11 a.m.
Stetson at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
Elon at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at High Point, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.
Radford at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Hampton at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
The Citadel at Longwood, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Ohio St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
SE Missouri at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Purdue at Ohio, 9 p.m.
Michigan St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Maryland at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
UC Irvine 74, Kent St. 68
UC Santa Barbara 74, Idaho St. 68, OT
UC Davis 67, Loyola Marymount 65
UC Irvine at UTEP, 1 p.m.
Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.