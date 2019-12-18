NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Georgetown 81, UMBC 55
Stony Brook at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Marist, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Youngstown St., 7:45 p.m.
Albany (NY) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.
Lipscomb at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
East Carolina 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 57
Miami 78, Temple 77
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at UConn, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Utah St., 7:45 p.m.
UTEP at Houston, 8 p.m.
Akron at Tulane, 2:30 p.m.
SMU at Georgia, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Dayton 71, North Texas 58
Niagara at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Wagner at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
VCU at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Fordham, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Virginia
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Boston College
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|NC State
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Clemson
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
___
Florida St. 98, North Florida 81
Miami 78, Temple 77
Stony Brook at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Louisville, 8:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Wofford at Duke, 7 p.m.
NC State at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Clemson, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
UNC-Asheville 78, Stetson 76
Lipscomb 78, Tennessee Tech 60
UAB 63, North Alabama 56
Florida St. 98, North Florida 81
Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Towson at Liberty, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Clemson, 9 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
___
Creighton 83, Oklahoma 73
UT Martin at Baylor, 10 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Georgetown 81, UMBC 55
Florida 83, Providence 51
Marquette 93, Grambling St. 72
Creighton 83, Oklahoma 73
W. Carolina at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
DePaul at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.
Maryland at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
N. Colorado 86, Denver 64
E. Washington 97, Omaha 56
Portland St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Montana at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Montana St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Portland St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
N. Colorado at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Winthrop 93, SIU-Edwardsville 73
UNC-Asheville 78, Stetson 76
Campbell 60, Elon 46
Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at High Point, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.
Radford at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Hampton at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
The Citadel at Longwood, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Ohio St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Ohio St. 80, SE Missouri 48
Purdue 69, Ohio 51
Michigan St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Maryland at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Penn St., 6 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
UTEP 67, UC Irvine 61
Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at UIC, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
