NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UMBC 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Maine 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown 81, UMBC 55

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Marist, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Youngstown St., 7:45 p.m.

Albany (NY) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lipscomb at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Wichita St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Memphis 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 SMU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Tulane 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 UCF 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Temple 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Houston 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 UConn 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 South Florida 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 57

Miami 78, Temple 77

Wednesday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at UConn, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Utah St., 7:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at Houston, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Akron at Tulane, 2:30 p.m.

SMU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Dayton 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Richmond 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 VCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 La Salle 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Fordham 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Davidson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UMass 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dayton 71, North Texas 58

Wednesday’s Games

Niagara at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Wagner at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

VCU at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

William & Mary at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Fordham, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 2 0 1.000 10 1 .909 Virginia 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Boston College 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Duke 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Florida St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 NC State 1 1 .500 8 2 .800 Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 North Carolina 1 1 .500 6 4 .600 Syracuse 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 4 .500 Miami 0 1 .000 7 3 .700 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 3 .727 Wake Forest 0 2 .000 6 5 .545 Clemson 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida St. 98, North Florida 81

Miami 78, Temple 77

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Louisville, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wofford at Duke, 7 p.m.

NC State at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Clemson, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Stetson 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 10 .167 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 78, Stetson 76

Lipscomb 78, Tennessee Tech 60

UAB 63, North Alabama 56

Florida St. 98, North Florida 81

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Towson at Liberty, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Clemson, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Texas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Baylor 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 TCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton 83, Oklahoma 73

Wednesday’s Games

UT Martin at Baylor, 10 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Butler 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Creighton 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Xavier 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Villanova 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Georgetown 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Providence 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown 81, UMBC 55

Florida 83, Providence 51

Marquette 93, Grambling St. 72

Creighton 83, Oklahoma 73

Wednesday’s Games

W. Carolina at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 E. Washington 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 S. Utah 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Montana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Idaho 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Colorado 86, Denver 64

E. Washington 97, Omaha 56

Pepperdine 77, Portland St. 71

Wednesday’s Games

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Montana at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Portland St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Longwood 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Radford 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 High Point 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Winthrop 93, SIU-Edwardsville 73

UNC-Asheville 78, Stetson 76

Campbell 60, Elon 46

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at High Point, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.

Radford at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Hampton at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

The Citadel at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Ohio St. 1 1 .500 10 1 .909 Indiana 1 1 .500 10 1 .909 Maryland 1 1 .500 10 1 .909 Penn St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Illinois 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Iowa 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Rutgers 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Michigan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Purdue 1 1 .500 7 4 .636 Wisconsin 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Minnesota 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 6 .455 Northwestern 0 1 .000 5 4 .556

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio St. 80, SE Missouri 48

Purdue 69, Ohio 51

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

CCSU at Penn St., 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Hawaii 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

UTEP 67, UC Irvine 61

Wednesday’s Games

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine at UIC, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

