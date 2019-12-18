Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

December 18, 2019 3:01 am
 
4 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Maine 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown 81, UMBC 55

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Marist, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Youngstown St., 7:45 p.m.

Albany (NY) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lipscomb at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Memphis 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
SMU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Tulane 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
UCF 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Temple 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Houston 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UConn 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 57

Miami 78, Temple 77

Wednesday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at UConn, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Utah St., 7:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at Houston, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Akron at Tulane, 2:30 p.m.

SMU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Dayton 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Richmond 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
VCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
La Salle 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dayton 71, North Texas 58

Wednesday’s Games

Niagara at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Wagner at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

VCU at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

William & Mary at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Fordham, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 2 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Virginia 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Boston College 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Duke 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Florida St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
NC State 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
North Carolina 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Syracuse 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
Miami 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 3 .727
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Clemson 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida St. 98, North Florida 81

Miami 78, Temple 77

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Louisville, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wofford at Duke, 7 p.m.

NC State at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Clemson, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 78, Stetson 76

Lipscomb 78, Tennessee Tech 60

UAB 63, North Alabama 56

Florida St. 98, North Florida 81

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Towson at Liberty, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Clemson, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Texas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Baylor 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
TCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton 83, Oklahoma 73

Wednesday’s Games

UT Martin at Baylor, 10 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Butler 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Creighton 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Xavier 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Villanova 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Georgetown 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Providence 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown 81, UMBC 55

Florida 83, Providence 51

Marquette 93, Grambling St. 72

Creighton 83, Oklahoma 73

Wednesday’s Games

W. Carolina at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
E. Washington 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
S. Utah 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Montana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Colorado 86, Denver 64

E. Washington 97, Omaha 56

Pepperdine 77, Portland St. 71

Wednesday’s Games

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Montana at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Portland St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Radford 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
High Point 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Winthrop 93, SIU-Edwardsville 73

UNC-Asheville 78, Stetson 76

Campbell 60, Elon 46

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at High Point, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.

Radford at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Hampton at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

The Citadel at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Ohio St. 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Indiana 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Maryland 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Penn St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Illinois 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Iowa 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Rutgers 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Michigan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Purdue 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Minnesota 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 6 .455
Northwestern 0 1 .000 5 4 .556

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio St. 80, SE Missouri 48

Purdue 69, Ohio 51

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

CCSU at Penn St., 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Hawaii 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

UTEP 67, UC Irvine 61

Wednesday’s Games

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine at UIC, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

