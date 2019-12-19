NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 UMBC 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Maine 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia 56, Stony Brook 44

New Hampshire 64, Marist 56

UNC-Greensboro 54, Vermont 53

Youngstown St. 73, Binghamton 55

St. John’s 85, Albany (NY) 57

Friday’s Games

Lipscomb at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at American U., 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

UMBC at George Mason, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Wichita St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Memphis 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 SMU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 UCF 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Tulane 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UConn 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Temple 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Houston 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 South Florida 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

Wednesday’s Games

UCF 70, Bethune-Cookman 65

UConn 66, St. Peter’s 56

Cincinnati 78, Tennessee 66

Utah St. 76, South Florida 74, OT

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at Houston, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Akron at Tulane, 2:30 p.m.

SMU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

VCU at Wichita St., 12 p.m.

Florida St. at South Florida, 12 p.m.

Rider at Temple, 1 p.m.

Jackson St. at Memphis, 1 p.m.

UCF at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Colorado St. at Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Richmond 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Dayton 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 VCU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 La Salle 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Fordham 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Davidson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UMass 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 87, Niagara 70

La Salle 74, Wagner 60

Richmond 62, Old Dominion 59

VCU 76, Coll. of Charleston 71

Thursday’s Games

William & Mary at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

James Madison at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 12 p.m.

Harvard at George Washington, 12 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Duquesne, 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Dayton at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917 Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Boston College 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Duke 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Florida St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 NC State 1 1 .500 8 2 .800 Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Syracuse 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 North Carolina 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 5 .444 Miami 0 1 .000 7 3 .700 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 3 .727 Wake Forest 0 2 .000 6 5 .545 Clemson 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. 65, Georgia Tech 47

Syracuse 74, Oakland 62

Louisville 70, Miami (Ohio) 46

Gonzaga 94, North Carolina 81

Thursday’s Games

Wofford at Duke, 7 p.m.

NC State at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Coppin St. at Miami, 2 p.m.

UCLA at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

VMI at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

California at Boston College, 5:30 p.m.

North Florida at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 North Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Stetson 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 11 .154 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville 81, Presbyterian 58

Belmont 83, Kennesaw St. 44

S. Dakota St. 75, Florida Gulf Coast 56

Friday’s Games

Towson at Liberty, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Baylor 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Kansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Texas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 TCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor 91, UT Martin 63

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at Villanova, 12 p.m.

West Virginia at Youngstown St., 1 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Texas at Providence, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma St., 5:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Butler 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Xavier 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 St. John’s 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Creighton 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Villanova 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Georgetown 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Providence 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier 74, W. Carolina 61

DePaul 73, Cleveland St. 65

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Purdue at Butler, 2:30 p.m.

Creighton at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Arizona, 10 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 E. Washington 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 S. Utah 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Montana 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Idaho 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento St. 57, Cal Poly 56

Oregon 81, Montana 48

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Portland St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at S. Dakota St., 1 p.m.

Montana at Omaha, 1 p.m.

N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Longwood 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Radford 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 High Point 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Valparaiso 87, High Point 72

SC-Upstate 73, SC State 70

Mississippi St. 77, Radford 68

S. Illinois 75, Hampton 53

Thursday’s Games

The Citadel at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Elon at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Kent St., 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727 Ohio St. 1 1 .500 10 1 .909 Indiana 1 1 .500 10 1 .909 Maryland 1 1 .500 10 1 .909 Penn St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Illinois 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Iowa 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Rutgers 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Michigan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Purdue 1 1 .500 7 4 .636 Wisconsin 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Minnesota 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 6 .455 Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan St. 77, Northwestern 72

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

CCSU at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Missouri at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Kentucky, 5:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma St., 5:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Hawaii 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine at UIC, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

