NCAA Basketball

|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Virginia 56, Stony Brook 44
New Hampshire 64, Marist 56
UNC-Greensboro 54, Vermont 53
Youngstown St. 73, Binghamton 55
St. John’s 85, Albany (NY) 57
Lipscomb at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at American U., 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
UMBC at George Mason, 4 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
UCF 70, Bethune-Cookman 65
UConn 66, St. Peter’s 56
Cincinnati 78, Tennessee 66
Utah St. 76, South Florida 74, OT
UTEP at Houston, 8 p.m.
Akron at Tulane, 2:30 p.m.
SMU at Georgia, 7 p.m.
VCU at Wichita St., 12 p.m.
Florida St. at South Florida, 12 p.m.
Rider at Temple, 1 p.m.
Jackson St. at Memphis, 1 p.m.
UCF at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Colorado St. at Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
St. Bonaventure 87, Niagara 70
La Salle 74, Wagner 60
Richmond 62, Old Dominion 59
VCU 76, Coll. of Charleston 71
William & Mary at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 12 p.m.
Harvard at George Washington, 12 p.m.
VCU at Wichita St., 12 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at Duquesne, 2:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
UMBC at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Dayton at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Boston College
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|NC State
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Clemson
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
___
Virginia 56, Stony Brook 44
Ball St. 65, Georgia Tech 47
Syracuse 74, Oakland 62
Louisville 70, Miami (Ohio) 46
Gonzaga 94, North Carolina 81
Wofford at Duke, 7 p.m.
NC State at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Clemson, 9 p.m.
NC A&T at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.
Florida St. at South Florida, 12 p.m.
Notre Dame at Indiana, 12 p.m.
Coppin St. at Miami, 2 p.m.
UCLA at North Carolina, 3 p.m.
VMI at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
California at Boston College, 5:30 p.m.
North Florida at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Jacksonville 81, Presbyterian 58
Belmont 83, Kennesaw St. 44
S. Dakota St. 75, Florida Gulf Coast 56
Towson at Liberty, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Clemson, 9 p.m.
North Florida at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
___
Baylor 91, UT Martin 63
Kansas at Villanova, 12 p.m.
West Virginia at Youngstown St., 1 p.m.
UCF at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Texas at Providence, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma St., 5:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Xavier 74, W. Carolina 61
DePaul 73, Cleveland St. 65
St. John’s 85, Albany (NY) 57
Maryland at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Samford at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
Kansas at Villanova, 12 p.m.
Texas at Providence, 2 p.m.
Purdue at Butler, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Creighton at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Arizona, 10 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Sacramento St. 57, Cal Poly 56
Oregon 81, Montana 48
Montana St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Portland St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
N. Colorado at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Idaho at S. Dakota St., 1 p.m.
Montana at Omaha, 1 p.m.
N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Jacksonville 81, Presbyterian 58
Valparaiso 87, High Point 72
SC-Upstate 73, SC State 70
Mississippi St. 77, Radford 68
S. Illinois 75, Hampton 53
The Citadel at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Michigan, 12 p.m.
Elon at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Kent St., 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Ohio St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
___
Michigan St. 77, Northwestern 72
Maryland at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Penn St., 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Michigan, 12 p.m.
Notre Dame at Indiana, 12 p.m.
Missouri at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Butler, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
Ohio St. at Kentucky, 5:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma St., 5:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Northwestern at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Sacramento St. 57, Cal Poly 56
N. Arizona at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at UIC, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at San Francisco, 5 p.m.
Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
