The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

December 19, 2019 3:01 am
 
5 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Maine 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia 56, Stony Brook 44

New Hampshire 64, Marist 56

UNC-Greensboro 54, Vermont 53

Youngstown St. 73, Binghamton 55

St. John’s 85, Albany (NY) 57

Friday’s Games

Lipscomb at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at American U., 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

UMBC at George Mason, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Memphis 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
SMU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
UCF 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Tulane 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UConn 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Temple 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Houston 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

Wednesday’s Games

UCF 70, Bethune-Cookman 65

UConn 66, St. Peter’s 56

Cincinnati 78, Tennessee 66

Utah St. 76, South Florida 74, OT

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at Houston, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Akron at Tulane, 2:30 p.m.

SMU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

VCU at Wichita St., 12 p.m.

Florida St. at South Florida, 12 p.m.

Rider at Temple, 1 p.m.

Jackson St. at Memphis, 1 p.m.

UCF at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Colorado St. at Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Richmond 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Dayton 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
VCU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
La Salle 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 87, Niagara 70

La Salle 74, Wagner 60

Richmond 62, Old Dominion 59

VCU 76, Coll. of Charleston 71

Thursday’s Games

William & Mary at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 12 p.m.

Harvard at George Washington, 12 p.m.

VCU at Wichita St., 12 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Duquesne, 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

UMBC at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Dayton at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Boston College 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Duke 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Florida St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
NC State 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Syracuse 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
North Carolina 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Miami 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 3 .727
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Clemson 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia 56, Stony Brook 44

Ball St. 65, Georgia Tech 47

Syracuse 74, Oakland 62

Louisville 70, Miami (Ohio) 46

Gonzaga 94, North Carolina 81

Thursday’s Games

Wofford at Duke, 7 p.m.

NC State at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.

Florida St. at South Florida, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Coppin St. at Miami, 2 p.m.

UCLA at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

VMI at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

California at Boston College, 5:30 p.m.

North Florida at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
North Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville 81, Presbyterian 58

Belmont 83, Kennesaw St. 44

S. Dakota St. 75, Florida Gulf Coast 56

Friday’s Games

Towson at Liberty, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Florida at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Baylor 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Texas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
TCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor 91, UT Martin 63

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at Villanova, 12 p.m.

West Virginia at Youngstown St., 1 p.m.

UCF at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Texas at Providence, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma St., 5:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Butler 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Xavier 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
St. John’s 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Creighton 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Villanova 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Georgetown 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Providence 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier 74, W. Carolina 61

DePaul 73, Cleveland St. 65

St. John’s 85, Albany (NY) 57

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Kansas at Villanova, 12 p.m.

Texas at Providence, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Butler, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Arizona, 10 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
E. Washington 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
S. Utah 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Portland St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Montana 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento St. 57, Cal Poly 56

Oregon 81, Montana 48

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Portland St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at S. Dakota St., 1 p.m.

Montana at Omaha, 1 p.m.

N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Radford 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
High Point 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville 81, Presbyterian 58

Valparaiso 87, High Point 72

SC-Upstate 73, SC State 70

Mississippi St. 77, Radford 68

S. Illinois 75, Hampton 53

Thursday’s Games

The Citadel at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Elon at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Kent St., 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Ohio St. 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Indiana 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Maryland 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Penn St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Illinois 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Iowa 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Rutgers 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Michigan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Purdue 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Minnesota 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 6 .455
Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan St. 77, Northwestern 72

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

CCSU at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Missouri at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Butler, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Kentucky, 5:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma St., 5:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Hawaii 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento St. 57, Cal Poly 56

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine at UIC, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

