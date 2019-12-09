Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

December 9, 2019 1:55 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota State (43) 14-1-1 992 1
2. North Dakota (6) 14-1-2 937 3
3. Cornell (1) 10-1-0 890 2
4. Clarkson 11-3-1 826 5
5. Boston College 11-4-0 746 10
6. Ohio State 10-4-2 699 7
7. Penn State 12-5-0 684 6
8. Denver 9-4-3 652 4
9. UMass 11-4-1 618 11
10. Bowling Green 11-5-1 500 13
11. Minnesota Duluth 9-6-1 495 14
12. Northeastern 10-5-2 425 8
13. Providence 9-5-3 381 15
14. UMass Lowell 10-4-4 373 16
15. Notre Dame 8-6-2 334 9
16. Arizona State 8-4-2 264 20
17. Harvard 6-4-0 217 12
18. Michigan State 8-7-1 127
19. Western Michigan 7-7-2 89 17
20. Sacred Heart 11-6-1 56

Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 52, Northern Michigan 30, Omaha 25, Quinnipiac 13, RIT 13, Army 13, Wisconsin 12, Boston University 9, Alaska 6, Colorado College 5, Dartmouth 5, Bemidji State 5, Colgate 3, Maine 3, St. Cloud St. 1

