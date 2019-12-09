NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Minnesota State (43) 14-1-1 992 1 2. North Dakota (6) 14-1-2 937 3 3. Cornell (1) 10-1-0 890 2 4. Clarkson 11-3-1 826 5 5. Boston College 11-4-0 746 10 6. Ohio State 10-4-2 699 7 7. Penn State 12-5-0 684 6 8. Denver 9-4-3 652 4 9. UMass 11-4-1 618 11 10. Bowling Green 11-5-1 500 13 11. Minnesota Duluth 9-6-1 495 14 12. Northeastern 10-5-2 425 8 13. Providence 9-5-3 381 15 14. UMass Lowell 10-4-4 373 16 15. Notre Dame 8-6-2 334 9 16. Arizona State 8-4-2 264 20 17. Harvard 6-4-0 217 12 18. Michigan State 8-7-1 127 — 19. Western Michigan 7-7-2 89 17 20. Sacred Heart 11-6-1 56 —

Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 52, Northern Michigan 30, Omaha 25, Quinnipiac 13, RIT 13, Army 13, Wisconsin 12, Boston University 9, Alaska 6, Colorado College 5, Dartmouth 5, Bemidji State 5, Colgate 3, Maine 3, St. Cloud St. 1

