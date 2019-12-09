NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Minnesota State (43)
|14-1-1
|992
|1
|2. North Dakota (6)
|14-1-2
|937
|3
|3. Cornell (1)
|10-1-0
|890
|2
|4. Clarkson
|11-3-1
|826
|5
|5. Boston College
|11-4-0
|746
|10
|6. Ohio State
|10-4-2
|699
|7
|7. Penn State
|12-5-0
|684
|6
|8. Denver
|9-4-3
|652
|4
|9. UMass
|11-4-1
|618
|11
|10. Bowling Green
|11-5-1
|500
|13
|11. Minnesota Duluth
|9-6-1
|495
|14
|12. Northeastern
|10-5-2
|425
|8
|13. Providence
|9-5-3
|381
|15
|14. UMass Lowell
|10-4-4
|373
|16
|15. Notre Dame
|8-6-2
|334
|9
|16. Arizona State
|8-4-2
|264
|20
|17. Harvard
|6-4-0
|217
|12
|18. Michigan State
|8-7-1
|127
|—
|19. Western Michigan
|7-7-2
|89
|17
|20. Sacred Heart
|11-6-1
|56
|—
Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 52, Northern Michigan 30, Omaha 25, Quinnipiac 13, RIT 13, Army 13, Wisconsin 12, Boston University 9, Alaska 6, Colorado College 5, Dartmouth 5, Bemidji State 5, Colgate 3, Maine 3, St. Cloud St. 1
