NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota (33) 14-1-2 979 2 2. Minnesota State (13) 15-2-1 948 1 3. Cornell (4) 10-1-0 917 3 4. Clarkson 12-3-2 813 4 5. Boston College 11-4-0 789 5 6. Ohio State 10-4-2 699 6 6. Denver 11-4-3 699 8 8. Penn State 13-6-0 647 7 9. Massachusetts 12-4-1 628 9 10. Minnesota Duluth 9-6-1 506 11 11. Bowling Green 12-6-1 463 10 12. Northeastern 11-5-2 450 12 13. Providence 9-5-3 407 13 14. UMass Lowell 10-4-4 397 14 15. Notre Dame 9-7-2 311 15 16. Arizona State 9-5-2 278 16 17. Harvard 6-4-0 174 17 18. Michigan State 9-8-1 145 18 19. Western Michigan 7-7-2 77 19 20. Sacred Heart 11-6-1 56 20

Others receiving votes: Northern Michigan 31, Army 31, Michigan Tech 31, Alaska 7, Bemidji State 5, Boston University 4, Quinnipiac 4, RIT 3, Dartmouth 1

