NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

December 16, 2019
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota (33) 14-1-2 979 2
2. Minnesota State (13) 15-2-1 948 1
3. Cornell (4) 10-1-0 917 3
4. Clarkson 12-3-2 813 4
5. Boston College 11-4-0 789 5
6. Ohio State 10-4-2 699 6
6. Denver 11-4-3 699 8
8. Penn State 13-6-0 647 7
9. Massachusetts 12-4-1 628 9
10. Minnesota Duluth 9-6-1 506 11
11. Bowling Green 12-6-1 463 10
12. Northeastern 11-5-2 450 12
13. Providence 9-5-3 407 13
14. UMass Lowell 10-4-4 397 14
15. Notre Dame 9-7-2 311 15
16. Arizona State 9-5-2 278 16
17. Harvard 6-4-0 174 17
18. Michigan State 9-8-1 145 18
19. Western Michigan 7-7-2 77 19
20. Sacred Heart 11-6-1 56 20

Others receiving votes: Northern Michigan 31, Army 31, Michigan Tech 31, Alaska 7, Bemidji State 5, Boston University 4, Quinnipiac 4, RIT 3, Dartmouth 1

