NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 29 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota (44) 14-1-2 992 1 2. Cornell (4) 10-1-0 939 3 3. Minnesota State (2) 16-3-1 897 2 4. Clarkson 12-3-2 806 4 5. Boston College 11-4-0 798 5 6. Ohio State 12-4-2 719 6 7. Denver 11-4-3 715 6 8. Penn State 13-6-0 641 8 9. Massachusetts 13-4-1 623 9 10. Minnesota Duluth 10-6-1 548 10 11. Bowling Green 12-6-1 469 11 12. Northeastern 11-5-2 420 12 13. UMass Lowell 10-4-4 400 14 14. Providence 10-5-4 376 13 15. Notre Dame 9-7-2 315 15 16. Harvard 7-4-1 256 17 17. Arizona State 10-7-3 169 16 18. Michigan State 9-8-1 157 18 19. Western Michigan 7-7-2 86 19 20. Army 13-5-1 55 NR

Others receiving votes: Sacred Heart 43, Michigan Tech 27, Northern Michigan 26, Alaska 7, Quinnipiac 6, RIT 3, Boston University 3, Dartmouth 2, Omaha 2.

