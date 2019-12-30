NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 29 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota (44)
|14-1-2
|992
|1
|2. Cornell (4)
|10-1-0
|939
|3
|3. Minnesota State (2)
|16-3-1
|897
|2
|4. Clarkson
|12-3-2
|806
|4
|5. Boston College
|11-4-0
|798
|5
|6. Ohio State
|12-4-2
|719
|6
|7. Denver
|11-4-3
|715
|6
|8. Penn State
|13-6-0
|641
|8
|9. Massachusetts
|13-4-1
|623
|9
|10. Minnesota Duluth
|10-6-1
|548
|10
|11. Bowling Green
|12-6-1
|469
|11
|12. Northeastern
|11-5-2
|420
|12
|13. UMass Lowell
|10-4-4
|400
|14
|14. Providence
|10-5-4
|376
|13
|15. Notre Dame
|9-7-2
|315
|15
|16. Harvard
|7-4-1
|256
|17
|17. Arizona State
|10-7-3
|169
|16
|18. Michigan State
|9-8-1
|157
|18
|19. Western Michigan
|7-7-2
|86
|19
|20. Army
|13-5-1
|55
|NR
Others receiving votes: Sacred Heart 43, Michigan Tech 27, Northern Michigan 26, Alaska 7, Quinnipiac 6, RIT 3, Boston University 3, Dartmouth 2, Omaha 2.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.