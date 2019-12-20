NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 23
Shepherd 31, Indiana (Pa.) 27
Kutztown 33, Tiffin 31
Notre Dame (Ohio) 31, West Chester 24
Central Missouri 37, Indianapolis 27
Carson-Newman 17, Bowie State 9
Lenoir-Rhyne 36, Miles 7
West Florida 38, Wingate 17
Lindenwood (Mo.) 41, Ouachita Baptist 38
Northwest Missouri State 7, Harding 6
Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Tarleton State 16
Colorado School of Mines 24, Sioux Falls 21
Colorado State-Pueblo 17, Augustana (S.D.) 0
|Second Round
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Notre Dame (Ohio) 20, Kutztown 17
Slippery Rock 51, Shepherd 30
West Florida 38, Valdosta State 35
Ferris State 37, Central Missouri 10
Northwest Missouri State 63, Lindenwood (Mo.) 7
Minnesota State 35, Colorado St.-Pueblo 7
Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Colorado School of Mines 3
Lenoir-Rhyne 49, Carson-Newman 21
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Dec. 7
Ferris St. 25, Northwest Missouri State 3
Minnesota State 42, Texas A&M-Commerce 21
Slippery Rock 65, Notre Dame (Ohio) 59
West Florida 43, Lenoir-Rhyne 38
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 14
Minnesota State 58, Slippery Rock 15
West Florida 28, Ferris State 14
|Championship
|Saturday, Dec. 21
|At McKinney, Texas
West Florida (12-2) vs. Minnesota State (14-0), 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.