NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

December 13, 2019 12:53 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 23

Huntingdon 27, Berry 24

Wartburg 41, Hope 3

Salisbury 83, NY Maritime 0

Union (N.Y.) 24, Case Western Reserve 21

Muhlenberg 38, MIT 0

Brockport 33, Western New England 28

Mount Union 65, Hanover 14

Wesley 58, Framingham State 21

Delaware Valley 30, Bridgewater (Va.) 22

Mary Hardin-Baylor 43, Redlands 14

Wisconsin-Whitewater 35, Monmouth (Ill.) 10

Wheaton (Ill.) 51, Martin Luther 7

Central (Iowa) 38, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 37, OT

Saint John’s (Minn.) 51, Aurora 47

North Central (Ill.) 51, Wabash 15

Chapman 68, Linfield 65, 3OT

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 30

Salisbury 62, Union (N.Y.) 41

Muhlenberg 42, Brockport 0

Delaware Valley 45, Wesley 10

Mary Hardin-Baylor 42, Huntingdon 6

Wisconsin-Whitewater 41, Wartburg 28

Wheaton 49, Central (Iowa) 13

Saint John’s (Minn.) 55, Chapman 26

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 7

Muhlenberg 24, Salisbury 8

North Central (Ill.) 31, Delaware Valley 14

Saint John’s (Minn.) 34, Wheaton (Ill.) 33

Wisconsin-Whitewater 26, Mary Hardin-Baylor 7

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 14

North Central (Ill.) (12-1) at Muhlenberg (13-0), Noon

Saint John’s (Minn.) (12-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-1), 3 p.m.

Championship
Friday, Dec. 20
At Shenandoah, Texas

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

