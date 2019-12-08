NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27
Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut State 14
Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6
Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3
Austin Peay 42, Furman 6
Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21
Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6
Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44
|Second Round
|Saturday, Dec. 7
James Madison 66, Monmouth (NJ) 21
Northern Iowa 13, South Dakota State 10
Weber State 26, Kennesaw State 20
Montana State 47, Albany (NY) 21
Illinois State 24, Central Arkansas 14
North Dakota State 37, Nicholls 17
Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28
Austin Peay 42, Sacramento State 28
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, Dec. 13
Northern Iowa (10-4) at James Madison (12-1), 7 p.m.
Austin Peay (11-3) at Montana State (10-3), 8 p.m.
Montana (10-3) at Weber State (10-3), 10 p.m.
Illinois State (10-4) at North Dakota State (13-0), Noon
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 21
Austin Peay-Montana State winner vs. Illinois State-North Dakota State winner, TBA
Northern Iowa-James Madison winner vs. Montana-Weber State winner, TBA
|Championship
|Saturday, Jan. 11
|At Toyota Stadium
|Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, Noon
