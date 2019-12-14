NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 30

Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27

Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut State 14

Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6

Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3

Austin Peay 42, Furman 6

Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21

Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6

Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44

Second Round Saturday, Dec. 7

James Madison 66, Monmouth (NJ) 21

Northern Iowa 13, South Dakota State 10

Weber State 26, Kennesaw State 20

Montana State 47, Albany (NY) 21

Illinois State 24, Central Arkansas 14

North Dakota State 37, Nicholls 17

Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28

Austin Peay 42, Sacramento State 28

Quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 13

James Madison 17, N. Iowa 0

Montana State 24, Austin Peay 10

Montana (10-3) at Weber State (10-3), 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Illinois State (10-4) at North Dakota State (13-0), Noon

Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 21

Illinois State-North Dakota State winner vs. Montana State (11-3), TBA

James Madison (13-1) vs. Montana-Weber State winner, TBA

Championship Saturday, Jan. 11 At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, Noon

